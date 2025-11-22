Errors, bugs, questions - page 393

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Interesting:
Which one?
1) after calling NormalizeDouble() - 0.0, but in pure form 4.243991582918676e-314

tried it on a couple of indicators. both used to work fine, now not.

2) there are often problems when trying to test run with connection to cores (works with the nth run). see the picture.

TheXpert:
A group of telepaths are already looking into your problem.

you don't need to be a telepath to understand that iCustom() does not work as it should.

to test it, you can run the code of the Expert Advisor:
double buffer[];
ResetLastError();
int MA_handle = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Examples\\Custom Moving Average", 21, 0, MODE_SMMA);
//int MA_handle = iMA(NULL, 0, 21, 0, MODE_SMMA, PRICE_MEDIAN);
Print("MA_handle = ", MA_handle, " error = ", GetLastError());
int copy = CopyBuffer(MA_handle, 0, 0, 5, buffer);
if (copy == -1) Print("Failed to get Custom Moving Average indicator");
else
for (int i = 0; i < 5; i++) Print("buffer[", i, "] = ", buffer[i];

and the message "Failed to get Custom Moving Average indicator values" will result.

i.e., CopyBuffer gives an error (returns -1) for the iCustom() indicator handle. if we take the standard iMA() indicator, the same code works!

Urain:
Look at the indexing direction of the resulting array, maybe it needs to be expanded.

everything is fine with the indexing direction and in previous builds this also worked. in 448 and 450 it didn't work.
I have suggested many times that developers should test the main functionality of the terminal more thoroughly,
but from build to build they get different critical errors instead of critical ones.
I.e. one thing is fixed and another thing that normally worked breaks and there is no end in sight. I guess I will never see a stable version coming (((

 
MONTEGRO:

The slip before copying data, it takes time to calculate the indicator, so even though the handle returns correctly, the data has not yet been calculated,

In general, it is recommended to call indicators in the inite, and request data already in OnTick() or other special functions.

    double buffer[];
    ResetLastError();
    int MA_handle = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Examples\\Custom Moving Average", 21, 0, MODE_SMMA);
    //int MA_handle = iMA(NULL, 0, 21, 0, MODE_SMMA, PRICE_MEDIAN);
    Print("MA_handle = ", MA_handle, "  error = ", GetLastError());
Sleep(100);
    int copy = CopyBuffer(MA_handle, 0, 0, 5, buffer);
    if (copy == -1) Print("Неудачная попытка получить значения индикатора Custom Moving Average");
    else
      for (int i = 0; i < 5; i++) Print("buffer[", i, "] = ", buffer[i]);

again, you copy 5 data from zero bar, but in the copybuffer zero bar is somewhere around 1970 (depends on max bar settings), that's why I said look at the array indexing.

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные
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Основы языка / Переменные - Документация по MQL5
 
Urain:

The slip before copying data, it takes time to calculate the indicator, so although the handle returns correctly, the data has not yet been calculated.

Sleep(1000); // 1 sec after calling iCustom() did help, BUT. should i pick up the delay time now ? how should i know how long the calculation process will take ?
it's wrong to give the correct indicator handle pointing to rubbish ! and it must have worked correctly before because there was no such problem.

Urain:

in general, it's recommended to call indicators in the initis, and ask for data already in OnTick() or other special functions.

That's a good tip for me, thanks ) because if I had done it that way, I wouldn't have seen the problem...

Again you are copying 5 data from zero bar, but in copyBuffer zero bar is somewhere around 1970(depends on max bar settings), that's why I said look at the indexing of the array.

As far as I understand from help documentation, in CopyBuffer() zero bar is actually "present time", and already when copying, the array is expanded.

 
MONTEGRO:

Sleep(1000); // 1 sec. after calling iCustom() did help, BUT... should i now pick up the delay time ? how am i supposed to know how long the calculation process will take ?
it's wrong to give the correct indicator handle indicating the rubbish ! and it must have worked correctly before, because there was no such a problem.


You don't need to adjust delay time for Sleep() function, if you divide by time the iCustom call and access to this indicator's values. In addition, there is function BarsCalculated()
 

Can the following indicator options (circled in red) be set programmatically?


I have not found a way to do this.

 

I don't know if this is a bug, but I think there are errors in the code of the libraries for all types of muvings (SignalFrAMA, SignalAMA, SignalMA, SignalDEMA, SignalTEMA) for the master, seeCSignalTEMA::ShortCondition()

//| "Voting" that price will grow.                                   |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: number of "votes" that price will grow.                  |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSignalTEMA::LongCondition()
  {
   int result=0;
   int idx   =StartIndex();
//--- analyze positional relationship of the close price and the indicator at the first analyzed bar
   if(DiffCloseMA(idx)<0.0)
     {
      //--- the close price is below the indicator
      if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(1) && DiffOpenMA(idx)>0.0 && DiffMA(idx)>0.0)
        {
         //--- the open price is above the indicator (i.e. there was an intersection), but the indicator is directed upwards
         result=m_pattern_1;
         //--- consider that this is an unformed "piercing" and suggest to enter the market at the current price
         m_base_price=0.0;
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //--- the close price is above the indicator (the indicator has no objections to buying)
      if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(0))
         result=m_pattern_0;
      //--- if the model 2 is used
      if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(2) && DiffMA(idx)>0.0)
        {
         //--- the indicator is directed upwards
         if(DiffOpenMA(idx)<0.0)
           {
            //--- the open price is below the indicator (i.e. there was an intersection)
            result=m_pattern_2;
            //--- suggest to enter the market at the "roll back"
            m_base_price=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(MA(idx));
           }
         else
           {
            //--- the open price is above the indicator
            if(DiffLowMA(idx)<0.0)
              {
               //--- the low price is below the indicator
               result=m_pattern_2;
               //--- consider that this is a formed "piercing" and suggest to enter the market at the current price
               m_base_price=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- return the result
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Voting" that price will fall.                                   |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: number of "votes" that price will fall.                  |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSignalTEMA::ShortCondition()
  {
   int result=0;
   int idx   =StartIndex();
//--- analyze positional relationship of the close price and the indicator at the first analyzed bar
   if(DiffCloseMA(idx)>0.0)
     {
      //--- the close price is above the indicator
      if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(1) && DiffOpenMA(idx)<0.0 && DiffMA(idx)<0.0)
        {
         //--- the open price is below the indicator (i.e. there was an intersection), but the indicator is directed downwards
         result=m_pattern_1;
         //--- consider that this is an unformed "piercing" and suggest to enter the market at the current price
         m_base_price=0.0;
        }
     }
   else
     {
      //--- the close price is below the indicator (the indicator has no objections to buying)
      if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(0))
         result=m_pattern_0;
      //--- if the model 2 is used
      if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(2) && DiffMA(idx)<0.0)
        {
         //--- the indicator is directed downwards
         if(DiffOpenMA(idx)<0.0)---------------------------------------->ДОЛЖЕН БЫТЬ ЗНАК "БОЛЬШЕ"!!!
           {
            //--- the open price is above the indicator (i.e. there was an intersection)
            result=m_pattern_2;
            //--- suggest to enter the market at the "roll back"
            m_base_price=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(MA(idx));
           }
         else
           {
            //--- the open price is below the indicator
            if(DiffHighMA(idx)>0.0)
              {
               //--- the high price is above the indicator
               result=m_pattern_2;
               //--- consider that this is a formed "piercing" and suggest to enter the market at the current price
               m_base_price=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- return the result
   return(result);
  }

Also in the SignalMA library in 

int CSignalMA::ShortCondition()
  {
   .......
   //--- analyze positional relationship of the close price and the indicator at the first analyzed bar
   if(DiffCloseMA(idx)>0.0)
     {
      .......
     }
   else
     {
      //--- the close price is below the indicator (the indicator has no objections to buying)
      if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(0))
         result=m_pattern_0;
      //--- if the model 2 is used

То что ниже не корректно:
      if(DiffMA(idx)<0.0)
        {
         //--- the indicator is directed downwards
         if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(2) && DiffOpenMA(idx)<0.0)
          {
           .....
          }
Последние 2 условия должны выглядеть так: 
      if(IS_PATTERN_USAGE(2) && DiffMA(idx)<0.0)
        {
         //--- the indicator is directed downwards
         if(DiffOpenMA(idx)>0.0)
           {
            .....
           }
 
52_rus:

I don't know if this is a bug, but I think there are errors in the code of the libraries for all types of muvings (SignalFrAMA, SignalAMA, SignalMA, SignalDEMA, SignalTEMA) for the master, see CSignalTEMA::ShortCondition()

Also in the SignalMA library in

Thank you very much. Will be corrected. (Damned copypaste)
 
Integer:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page391#comment_67358
/i:<path to MQL5 folder>.

Give the full line of the call.
 
mql5:
/i:<path to MQL5 folder>.

Give the complete call string.

Here are all the options tried:

GS      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh
CR      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
CF      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include
IM      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5
HG      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D
ME      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh
MM      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
EP      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include
CG      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5
JD      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)
FN      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh
DJ      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
ND      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \MQL5\Include
JP      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \MQL5
IR      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \
LH      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh
PH      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
LE      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: MQL5\Include
RJ      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: MQL5
CP      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: 
OS      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
OG      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include
EN      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5
DF      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D
GG      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
OM      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include
ML      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5
DO      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:32        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)
KR      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh
CD      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
CD      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include
ML      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5
PQ      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D
MG      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh
IS      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
QQ      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include
CQ      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5
NR      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)
RO      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh
PK      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
NR      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \MQL5\Include
RQ      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \MQL5
ID      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: \
DG      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh
DK      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
HD      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: MQL5\Include
RH      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: MQL5
OR      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: 
GE      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
GE      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include
QM      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5
DP      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D
OD      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude
GO      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:52        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5\Include
JN      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:53        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\MQL5
CM      0       sInstallerInstall (EURUSD,H1)   06:54:53        D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)\mql5.exe D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.mq5 /i: D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 (A)

After each attempt, a check was carried out to see if the file existed on the path

D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Scripts\sInstallerTestScript.ex5

The inluder on the path

D:\Users\Дмитрий\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\44 D6FB562C883F0C70690F3306A3851D\MQL5\Include\InstallerTestInclude\IncInstallerTest.mqh

exists.

The existence check was performed by the function:

      bool CheckExists(string aPath){
         uchar ucArr1[];
         StringToCharArray(aPath,ucArr1); 
         if(GetFileAttributesA(ucArr1)>0)return(true);
         return(false);
      }
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