Errors, bugs, questions - page 781
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Would that not work?
ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() won't work?
Who can explain why Mach and Min are limited to searching only from 2 numbers and not from a larger number as in other languages? Because I have to do cumbersome formulas to find the searched for... Thanks!
Will eight be enough?
Thank you! I'll have to study arrays! Haven't used them yet... Thought it could be easier without them. Why is there such a restriction in mcl4 and mcl5?
Will eight be enough?
Thank you too! I use almost the same, but in the general code, for example, I find from 4 pairs, then from 2 pairs and from the final one, well, like in a cup draw:For now, I prefer to have everything at my fingertips. This way I can react faster to market whims. There is little optimisation. And I'm always looking for new solutions in the programme. Profit to all!
Scale by points per bar, if fractional numbers, blow the roof off the price scale (Yen in the screenshot)
PS used to be fine, this has come with some of the latest updates.
Is it possible to change not only SL and TP but also comment or magic on an open position.
Is it possible to change not only SL and TP but also comment or magic.
No, a position's magic is the same as the magic of the opening order,
The comment, on the other hand, is the same as the last order in the position.
No position magik is equal to the magik of the opening order,
but the comment can, it is equal to the last order in the position.
scaling by points per bar, if fractional numbers, blows the roof off the price scale (yen in the screenshot)
PS used to be fine, this has come with some of the latest updates.
Will I still see my zigzag published in the English part of the kodobase?
3 weeks is already a hammering.
There are several factors at play here:
The translation of the Perfect ZigZag indicator will be done and published.