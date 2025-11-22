Errors, bugs, questions - page 782

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Rosh:

There are several factors at play here:

  1. Why didn't you submit the code for verification? Moderators don't look at drafts.

I submitted the code for verification. Not only that, but I checked the status after the English version was not published along with the Russian one. Don't make a fool out of me.

  1. Why did you make the English version of the indicator as a separate publication? We do all translations ourselves. We found your version in the English part of the Code base by accident.

Because that's the way it is on 4. I haven't seen anything about "themselves" anywhere. Thought I'd make life easier for the editors (

  1. The picture in the draft is bad. It is not the first time you have posted it in the Code base. Besides, the template of a new publication always contains recommendations on preparing an example in Code Base. But people here are more of a writer than a reader.

The picture in the draft fits all the formal parameters. And the essence, despite its size, perfectly reflects it. This is a picture of 4ka from the published code.

In Russian version editors made a better picture.

A translation of the Perfect ZigZag indicator will be made and published.

Thank you, of course. But the impression remained. And frankly more from this your comment than from the delay itself (

 

Change your computers - sick of them running ahead all the time.

 
I'm not a commentator - I, like everyone else, want the time to be real - current, Greenwich in seconds, otherwise you walk around for half a second or more. Don't you have the brains to grasp it?
 

Is it necessary - anyone who works take a random source and overlay it with historical data - see what happens

 
MetaDriver:

Will eight be enough?

 double fmax(double a,double b,double c,double d=DBL_MIN,double e=DBL_MIN,double f=DBL_MIN,double g=DBL_MIN,double h=DBL_MIN)
The presented function works correctly only with positive numbers. For the function to work over the whole number range, DBL_MIN must be replaced by -DBL_MAX.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Именованные константы / Константы числовых типов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Именованные константы / Константы числовых типов
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Именованные константы / Константы числовых типов - Документация по MQL5
 
Yurich:
The presented function works correctly only with positive numbers. For the function to work over the whole number range, DBL_MIN must be replaced by -DBL_MAX.
Eh...???? Check again.
 

If there isn't enough disk space, it's funny how it glitches)

 
MetaDriver:
Uh...??? Check again.
Why check. DBL_MIN is "The minimum positive value that can be represented by type double" and it will always be greater than any compared negative numbers. :)
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float)
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float)
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float) - Документация по MQL5
 
In the "Jobs" service it has not been possible to submit a job request since yesterday evening. Please fix it.
 
MetaDriver:
Er...??? Check again.
You check it, DBL_MIN tends to zero, while Yurich's -DBL_MAX is a very small negative number.
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