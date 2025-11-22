Errors, bugs, questions - page 782
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There are several factors at play here:
I submitted the code for verification. Not only that, but I checked the status after the English version was not published along with the Russian one. Don't make a fool out of me.
Because that's the way it is on 4. I haven't seen anything about "themselves" anywhere. Thought I'd make life easier for the editors (
The picture in the draft fits all the formal parameters. And the essence, despite its size, perfectly reflects it. This is a picture of 4ka from the published code.
In Russian version editors made a better picture.
A translation of the Perfect ZigZag indicator will be made and published.
Thank you, of course. But the impression remained. And frankly more from this your comment than from the delay itself (
Change your computers - sick of them running ahead all the time.
Is it necessary - anyone who works take a random source and overlay it with historical data - see what happens
Will eight be enough?
The presented function works correctly only with positive numbers. For the function to work over the whole number range, DBL_MIN must be replaced by -DBL_MAX.
If there isn't enough disk space, it's funny how it glitches)
Uh...??? Check again.
Er...??? Check again.