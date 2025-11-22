Errors, bugs, questions - page 1976
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I advise everyone to check on Win 10 if Mt5-experts compiled on 7 will work.
When testing in visualisation mode in MT5, printing is suggested in colour mode, while colour printing is disabled in the settings - the terminal suggests printing in CB mode.
Is this a bug, or is the colour print switch hidden elsewhere?
I advise everyone to check on Win 10 if Mt5-experts compiled on 7 will work.
What kind of problems can arise? More details please.
there's a very unpleasant little thing. i'm using a high contrast theme in windows 10 and this is what
I've tried to change the text colour via programs and Windows settings - the OS changes but the terminal stays the same no matter what settings I use.
I try to change the text color in Windows settings and programs - the OS changes, but it stays the same in the terminal, no matter what I do.
i can't see the difference, could you add the possibility to change the text colour to the terminal code or use an automated system that would detect the background colour and make the text white?
ah, and the same thing with the name of the active chart window - it's missing. the screenshots barely fit it in.
What kind of problems could arise? More details please.
From minor bugs to complete inoperability.
From minor bugs to complete inoperability. The experts are unpredictable.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
How can one tolerate losses, or life in expectation of profits?
Aleksey Vyazmikin, 2017.08.26 20:43
I've been sitting all day today taking notes on the ideas that come up when watching visualisations.
The saddest thing I've found is opening a position at the best price, which is still possible but unlikely, but closing at SL with the best price - this is nonsense and greatly distorts the result. Is it a bug or what for? Do you have any ideas how to fix it? I don't really want to move the stops, because sometimes the closure is very accurate by level, and if you move it, it won't close...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16134
When you move the mouse along the flowery lettering, it flickers and shimmers.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16134
Already wrote to you there. But, in fact, I don't understand why it's done - I looked at my real trading - negative slippage in both directions everywhere.