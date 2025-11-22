Errors, bugs, questions - page 34
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
On the councillor question - should you write to Service Desk?
If there is an error, or incorrect behaviour, yes. Just gather as much information as you can beforehand and study the help - you will probably find the answers in it.
If there is an error, or incorrect behaviour, yes. Just gather as much information as you can beforehand and study the help - you will probably find the answers in it.
Dear alexvd in my opinion this is an error, I ask if the message shouldbe dubbed in Service Desk?
In principle it could be a difference when generating ticks, but it is not.
Developers - I've lost sight of, my application number 15802 completed or on the way?
Apparently there are a lot of applications, my last one is now number 18261. I don't know how many people are there, but it would take a lot to process that many applications)
What is the log entry:
Array out of range (126,16)
Please advise how to debug an EA. I translated it into MT5 and compiled it, but it keeps getting this error.
What is the log entry:
Array out of range (126,16)
Please advise how to debug the EA. I translated it into MT5 and compiled it, but it keeps getting this error.
What is the log entry:
Array out of range (126,16)
Please advise how to debug an EA. I translated it into MT5 and compiled it, but it keeps getting this error.
What is the log entry:
Array out of range (126,16)
Please advise how to debug an EA. I have it compiled in MT5, but it keeps getting this error.
I need to check the array dimension, most likely it was a reference to a non-existent "cell" (or to an existing one, but numbered differently)...
The arrays are indexed starting from 0, so when you access an array index without taking this feature into account, it's not uncommon for the range to be exceeded...
do I have to dub the message to Service Desk?
Yes.
This will prevent the problem from disappearing from view.
Apparently there are a lot of applications, my last one is now number 18261. I don't know how many people are there, but it would take a lot to process that many applications)
Here's the answer to your application.
Try a slightly modified version, everything matches