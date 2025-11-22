Errors, bugs, questions - page 32
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The only correct way to do this is very simple.
You write a 100% working indicator, and it is done classically without the "Symbol" parameter, i.e. it is calculated using the current symbol and period.
After that such BASIC calculator is called in Expert Advisor (if mechanical work is provided) or calculator (if you need to display information on graph of NON-CALCULATING INSTRUMENT).
PS
Otherwise, if the calculator or a separate function has to do an additional calculation, and then link the results to the current graph data...
Suggestion worthy of consideration,
But of course from the point of view of common logic it is like scratching your left ear with right hand (but it's not for you, it's for developers),
Why do I need to call the data of a non-native instrument?
If you have to create custom indicators and call them from a required symbol anyway, in general, the conclusion is that I'll buy it.
But again, I call a ready indicator for EUR with data on JPY (for example, there's not enough history for the Yen)
If I look for the same indicator, it will give me the same signal.
Here's a workable option:
I can add another headache. If the indicator is on one chart, but is from another, you have to take into account that the number of bars may be different:
I can add another headache. If the indicator is on one chart, but shows from another one, you have to take it into account:
Bug. Description. ATS always in market (rollover by double lot 0.2).
Test mode all ticks. Everything is normal.
Testing mode, by opening prices. the same piece.
For some reason it splits into 2 trades. maybe it's just the way it is displayed, but it's not right. it shouldn't be that way.
Hello, I have a serious problem with the MT5 terminal. When I start the terminal, only the price line (bid) is moving, while the candlesticks (bars) are not drawing/changing. Hence, the price moves without changing the chart. I have a question: How can this problem be solved? In fact, everything is working fine in MT4! I tried to reinstall the terminal, but it didn't help! I had such a problem with several brokers... Can you tell me what to do in this situation?
Can any of the developers answer the question? Or should I ask it in another thread?
+1 I've seen the same thing, but it seems to be working properly now, they must have fixed it
Yeah strangely enough, but it's just gone now, don't know for how long...
I can add another headache. If the indicator is on one chart, but shows from another one, you have to take it into account:
I agree about the holes and history problems.
With normal operation and period synchronisation, the new bars should (logically) start at the same time...