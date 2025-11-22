Errors, bugs, questions - page 657
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If it happens on a laptop or with a weak graphics card, there is only one reason - a slow card. This is indicated by a drop in load when hiding the window.
Don't forget that the terminal is essentially a demanding graphics system that actively redraws a large number of graphical objects, ensuring smooth operation with a large number of working window updates per second.
Normal laptops have such weak graphics cards that they can't even render 2D graphics properly - this has been proven time and time again.
Renat, I continued my tests and this is what I found.
After restarting the computer, the problem has not yet reproduced. If before even empty 3-4 objects-graphics loaded the processor, now I've placed them 12 and hung multi-buffer (up to 10 buffers) indicators on all of them. Checked with the number of bars on the chart from 1000 to Unlimited. There are slight differences, but it's insignificant and natural. In general, everything works fine when you have just powered on your computer and loaded the terminal, but braking may start to accumulate while actively working with the terminal, the adder and the tester. In the MetaTrader 5 Strategy branch I described one problem, where the process metatester64.exe remained in the background, at the moment, when there are no tests of course, and CPU load was very noticeable. For more details, if you missed it then look at this post: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/852/page34#comment_155318 please. So now I always pay attention to running processes, but this time nothing related to terminal was detected. Maybe it's some process invisible to the user, I don't know, I'm not that familiar with it yet.
My laptop is an average one. I don't know how much confidence I can place in Windows 7' s performance evaluation, but nevertheless:
I trust the tests more on modern 3-dimensional computer games. Giant developers such as Ubisoft or EA have managed to render entire 3 dimensional cities and worlds in a smooth and impressive manner while creating the illusion of reality, even on low settings.
I also quite often use bitmap, vector and 3 dimensional graphics packages. The number of layers is sometimes up to a hundred, and the number of 3D objects in 3D Max up to several hundred. Here's a simple example, for example, but not so simple as to write off a laptop for terminal work with 2D graphics:
This is already rendering, but when working in 3D Max I view (viewed) different perspectives and in real time a lot of objects are not slowed down when moving.
All in all I know my laptop pretty well. :)
So most likely there is a leak somewhere. Except, how to catch it if there really is one?
Renat, I continued my tests and found this.So there is most likely a leak somewhere. Only, how to catch it if there really is one?
Thanks for the detailed explanation - the video card issue goes away.
We will reproduce the situation at home - we need to find the problem.
What is the purpose of truncating a string when you set it as an external parameter?
input string - max 105 characters can be specified, if more than that, it's truncated on the right.
build 597
I want to make the quote figures on the side of the chart a bigger size, is this possible? Not in the settings, maybe there is a script?
I'm tired of breaking my eyes...
I want to make the quote figures on the side of the chart a bigger size, is this possible? Not in the settings, maybe there is a script?
I'm sick of breaking my eyes...
F10 + properties of this box + you can just drag the width.
and on the side of the scale - only if you draw your own objects to the right size (e.g. left price marker)
Thanks for the detailed explanation - the video card issue is gone.
We will reproduce the situation at home - we need to find the problem.
So, I don't even know what it was then. Some specific process was really slowing down the terminal that time and hard to catch. Anyway, I'll keep watching. If I find a sequence with which to repeat it, I'll write to Service Desk next time.
There was a very big history update on our server recently, in fact it resulted in synchronisation and re-pumping of the history for most of the characters. Perhaps it was the process of synchronising and rebuilding the history caches.
I wanted to test Expert Advisor that without problems worked out 2011 ATC Championship but no longer works, returns error: failed instant sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.30898 sl: 1.33961 tp: 1.30287 [Invalid request].
I believe this is due to an update. What do I need to change in the program?