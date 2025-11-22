Errors, bugs, questions - page 30
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Same as above no need to attach screenshot because immediately after launching mt5setup.e[e] the program immediately flies off and says setup error
I downloaded the program to my netbook, the program is running and I don't understand what's wrong.
I put a custom indicator on the chart -->
it draws -->
remove it from the chart -->
it disappears -->
put it back on the chart -->
and silence no re-drawing when I call the indicator again ?????????????
Although no sometimes it loads (in general, floating glitch), the indicator is attached
Do you have antivirus or firewall (any network and antivirus protection)? If so, which one...
And there's also this crap instead of the [Experts] button on the Cntl+T Toolbar
I put a custom indicator on the chart -->
it draws -->
remove it from the chart
it disappears -->
put it back on the chart -->
and silence no rendering at recalled indicator ?????????????
SZS although no sometimes it loads (in general, floating glitch), the indicator is attached
Again, all over again. What's the idea of writing a symbol in the parameters (and forget to process it NORMALLY in the body of the indicator).
In the initialization block with a bummer processed this parameter, and then what to do with it is a question ...
First of all, I advise you to change the lines in the initialization block to those
And then think again what's going on in your calculator...
PS
In any case if you want to indicate the current timeframe better use either PERIOD_CURRENT or Period()
I put a custom indicator on the chart -->
it draws -->
remove it from the chart -->
it disappears -->
put it back on the chart -->
and silence no drawing when calling the indicator again ?????????????
HOWEVER, sometimes it fails to load (in general, floating glitches), the indicator is attached
My custom indicator works stable and without glitches.
I have only one buffer for indicator calculation, but I have three bindings. I wonder if this is the reason.
Here we go again. What's the excess in your parameters to write what symbol we use (and forget to NORMALLY process it in the body of the indicator).
In the initialization block with a bummer processed this parameter, and then what to do with it is a question ...
To start with, I advise to change the lines in the initialization block to theseAnd then think again what's going on in calculator of the indicator...
I have a stable and glitch-free operation of your indicator.
Why is one buffer declared for calculating the indicator, but three buffers are linked? Maybe that is the reason?
I'm a bit confused, I couldn't find any difference between my code and the one you suggest.
It's not about initialisation there. And it's not even about those two lines that cause the Mashkeh.
Even if we assume that the SIMON parameter is really needed there (I personally doubt it), the work with buffers is lame, and about the calculator block I'm not even talking...