Errors, bugs, questions - page 61
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How do I trade with pending orders? I tried it this way:One order is executed and then on every tick pending orders continue to be placed.
How do I trade with pending orders? Tried it this way:One order is executed and then on every tick the pending orders continue to be placed.
How do I trade with pending orders? Tried it this way:One order is executed and then on every tick pending orders continue to be placed.
installed WIN-7 64. downloaded and installed MT5.
Inactivated date selection tab.
installed WIN-7 64. downloaded and installed MT5.
Inactivated date selection tab.
installed WIN-7 64. downloaded and installed MT5.
Inactivated date selection tab.
What type of period is there? Usually only "Custom period" makes dates active (everything else is automatic)...
Not always. The prime example is ENUM_TIMEFRAMES.
No description of enum values is planned in the help, but you always have an opportunity to find out their meaning.
not so... I'm a programmer... and I personally can pull everything... and the invisible cursor too... from the outside...
But the product is for a trader... who has no understanding of programming, but sometimes wants to do something...
You've got to get all the information you can...
Please give me the whole code.
not so... I'm a programmer... and I personally can pull everything... and so can the invisible cursor... from the outside...
but it's a product for a trader... who knows nothing about programming, but sometimes wants to do something...
You've got to get all the information you can...