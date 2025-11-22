Errors, bugs, questions - page 54
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It would be nice to give us all an example of an indicator that works well on the chart and in the tester.
I have changed my version, now the indicator values on the chart match the history but the values in the tester do not.
What have I done wrong?
And the Expert Advisor
So I'm back to my old ways)
If you get the indicator values through the tester, they will be different from the indicator values and from the historical data.
To check this, let's run prover.mq5 from 01.07.2010 on EURUSD for M1 period, watch the log and see the real prices.
Hello, I cannot understand the SymbolInfoSessionTrade() function, or rather the last two parameters - start of session and end of session. I can read in the help:
Allows to get time of start and time of end of specified trading session for specified symbol and day of week.
It turns out that to find out the start and end time of a trading session, I should already know the start and end time of the trading session (in seconds) - this is not consistent.
Hello, I can't understand SymbolInfoSessionTrade() function, more specifically the last two parameters - session start and session end. I've read in the help:
In these parameters, theSymbolInfoSessionTrade() function passes variables that will record the start and end time.
By the way, there is a mistake in help:
uintsession_index,// symbol name
In these parameters of theSymbolInfoSessionTrade() function, variables are passed in which the start and end times will be written.
I have simplified getting an error.
Here is an Expert Advisor that copies arrays of CLOSE prices
Let's run prover.mq5 from 01.07.2010 on EURUSD for M1 period, watch the log and see real prices
From time to time we see incorrect values
Moreover, till 01.00 the price of GBPUSD is freezing at 1.49393, after that it starts to run.
I've been suffering for a month and cannot test my multicurrency Expert Advisor
I have simplified getting an error.
Here is an Expert Advisor that copies arrays of CLOSE prices
Let's run prover.mq5 from 01.07.2010 on EURUSD for M1 period, watch the log and see real prices
And from time to time we see incorrect values
Moreover, till 01.00 the price of GBPUSD is freezing at 1.49393, after that it starts to run.
I have been suffering from this for a month and cannot test my multicurrency Expert Advisor
You are working with current values on an unfinished bar.
Try this
Or set the time series of the arrays.
You are working with the current values on an unfinished bar.
Try it like this
Or set the time series of the arrays.
And you stubbornly refuse to answer why the quotes are at the beginning.
On EURUSD it seems to have started to match)
If that's the case, then you should keep 2 time arrays. Some times copy from EURUSD, others from GBPUSD
If that's the case, then you should keep 2 time arrays. Some times should be copied from EURUSD, others from GBPUSD
Well.
I don't think it should be like that, do you?