Errors, bugs, questions - page 57
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1. It didn't work again. Moving by Ctrl+Tab, Ctrl+Shift+Tab works, but the input focus remains in the editor window. Maybe there are some peculiarities of playback?
2. what should Alt+A do? If moving by edit and replace, it is done by Shift+Tab, Tab.
Yes, the focus - in the editor window stays... The text cursor itself is NOT visible... Appears when you click on the tab with the file name...
click, double click, arrow keys - yes, the carriage moves, but the TEXT cursor is not visible... alternatively, it may appear after a tooltip...
Alt+A - in the Replace dialog - usually Replace &All - replace everything by hotkey...
MT-294 build, XP SP3
yes, the focus - in the editor window remains... The text cursor itself is NOT visible... Appears when you click on the tab with the file name...
click, double click, arrow work - yes, the carriage moves, but the TEXT cursor itself is not visible... alternatively, it may appear after the tooltip...
Any other peculiarities? Does it show up on any file in the editor?
There is no scrolling when you start typing from the keyboard? Does the cursor remain invisible during input?
Are there any other peculiarities? Does it show up on any file in the editor?
There is no scrolling when you start typing from the keyboard? Does the cursor remain invisible during input?
When initially booting from the terminal using F4 - no problem...
Switching from terminal to editor and back - by Alt+TAB... Normal actions in terminal - Tester-Settings-Start... Graph... back to the editor - Alt+TAB...
some files have cursor _sometimes_ (go by ctrl+TAB)
scrolling - if the carriage is at the beginning of the file and the visible area is at the end (mouse over the scrollbar is stretched) - normal - go to the beginning of the file when pressing the key...
Cursor during input - not visible...
On Click - carriage position changes - cursor not visible...
On DoubleClick - selection - when you move the carriage - the carriage is deselected, the cursor - not visible...
F7 compilation also hides the cursor...
And this point - if I close any other (not MT... browser, e.g. calculator...) ForegroundWindow or alt-tab from them - the cursor is there...
The upper pattern is in hex format from MT4, the lower one is from MT5:
Question: what is this tricky format in the second one, why? Is it possible to return everything to the way it was in MT4, without those 00's in each symbol? This is not convenient for me, because I think, that half of information is simply empty and superfluous.
MetaTrader 5 is fully unicode and supports strings in any language.
This is why configurations are also unicode, so that multilingual texts can be saved and read properly. As the unicode text is absolutely standard, there are no problems with it. It opens in many programs, including notepad.
MetaTrader 5 is fully Unicode-based and supports strings in any language.
That's why the configs are unicode too, to save and read multilingual texts properly. Since unicode text is completely standard, it's no problem. It opens in many programs, including notepad.
What does notepad have to do with it? I don't need to look at it with my eyes, I need to use parser to parse strings. And I'm not parsing with notepad, but with ActivePerl. So before I parse, say, all values2=\d+\.\d+ of certain container type <object>...</object> from MT5-template, I should firstly parse all even 0x00, then I should do necessary replacements, return 0x00 and only after that feed MT5. Or another dislocation: right along the way of file, take these very 0x00s into account in regular line, every pre-specified needed character: v 0x00 a 0x00 l 0x00 u 0x00 e 0x00 2 0x00 = etc. (example is simplistic, actually v, a, l, u, e, = and other characters also need to be converted to hex). Another case is MT4, where there was no troubles, everything looked and was a simple text format. Parsing hex is generally evil without clear and unavoidable need, but human-readable templates, in my opinion, is not the case where such complexity is needed.
If not trying to go around the problem with the above complicated methods, maybe there is an easier way.
For the eyes, I was just mentioning notepad.
Yes, you'll have to use unicode libraries for parsing.
Developers, about my account - Can I raise theLeverage on my demo account from 100 to 500?
I really need to have two accounts, one with Leverage = 100, the other with Leverage = 500.
I've encountered this interesting thing in the 294 release (it wasn't there before).
When starting the editor, the navigator bar is now showing up strangely (after switching tabs, it's fine) ....