Errors, bugs, questions - page 293
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(build392) In the tester chart window several trades are merged,
Now you can't see how much, and how, visually it was better in build 384
Bild 391, 392. Broke the tester to smithereens (((
Set parameters for test run #271 from results table.
And we got a result that is not even close to what is in the table (((
I don't know what to do and how to do it, maybe I'll try it again with the optimizer,
And then select
I don't know what to do, maybe try to run it again with the optimiser,
and then select
The help sheet states:
ChartApplyTemplate
Applies the specified template to the chart.
boolChartApplyTemplate(
longchart_id,// chart ID
const stringfilename//name of the file with the template
);
Parameters
chart_id
[ID of the chart. 0 means the current chart.
filename
[in] Name of the file containing the chart. The file is searched in the MQL5\Files folder.
I don't know what to do, maybe try again with the optimiser,
and then select
It's no use. I tried it 4 times. absolutely the same code of the Expert Advisor, on the optimization parameters which were obtained in 384 build in 392 build gives absolutely different results, which do not correlate with those that were...
And first delete cache from tester folder, maybe optimizer takes results from there, run is always done again.
tried that, did not help... the tester has definitely been broken. somehow i need to go back to 384 because 392 does not work ((
and also in the 392 build, after a run the menu item Run Single Test miraculously becomes unavailable (sets the parameters and does a test run), but if you manually set the parameters, you can do a test run, although one hell of a result from the ceiling...
and so on... I don't understand why on Pentium III 733MHz, its majesty MT5 as well as MetaTester are squeamish to work with such porno-crash screens on Windows XP SP3 32-bit
:
Haven't worked on this computer in a long time. I had MT5 installed on it (on the D drive). I formatted the C drive and tried to run MT5. The hitch - nothing can be done. Here is the picture. The old account is gone, I can't create a new one. what to do ?
Haven't worked on this computer in a long time. I had MT5 installed on it (on the D drive). I formatted the C drive and tried to run MT5. The hitch - nothing can be done. Here is the picture. Old account is gone, can't create new one. what to do ?
Add this server (MQ) - access.metatrader5.com:443
If you remember the access parameters of the old account try to revive it, otherwise just create a new one.
Add this server (MQ) - access.metatrader5.com:443
If you remember the access parameters of the old account try to revive it, otherwise just create a new one.
How to add ? no button is active (( where to click that it would be added ?
I tried to set it on top of a new setup and the same story, the buttons are not active.
How to add? No button is not active (( Where do I have to click that it would be added?
Where the green plus sign says (it also has a similar server address).