Errors, bugs, questions - page 599
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Alexey, this is the kind of glitches with the indicator that happens sometimes:
Sometimes it just draws the dollar line at start and that's it, until you open the properties and apply them.
Is the history downloaded for all TFs/currencies?
If you use fewer currencies, does it draw everything the first time?
I took a look at the indicator. Apparently it inherited a block of code from MT4:
Can you release a version with the option to disable it, i.e. for the indicator to use the periods of the muwings specified in the inpu without adding other values to them?
is the history downloaded for all TFs/currencies?
if less currencies are used, does it draw everything the first time?
I took a look at the indicator. Apparently it inherited a block of code from MT4:
This indicator is completely based on what alexx_v gave. It's the same as the one I gave him, he asked me not to do anything amateurish and edit it.
i.e. for the indicator to use the muving periods specified in the inpu without adding other values to them?
Yeah, there's a story. It was drawn normally in its entirety, but I think it happened after the connection was broken. And from the first time, it draws all the currencies.
I just heard the terminal re-establishing communication with the server after a break, so I looked it up, and there's another glitch:
I just heard the terminal re-establishing contact with the server after a break, so I looked it up and saw that it was a glitch again:
managed to solve the problem by reconnecting to another server. I'm figuring it out.
Managed to solve this problem by reconnecting to another server. I'm figuring it out.
the problem turned out to be that SeriesInfoIXXX was returning 0 when requesting the number of bars and returning a 4401 error.
So now I set it to recalculate the indicator when this error occurs.
Can I make references to an element of an array? If so, how can I do it?
For example, I have found the maximum element of an array high in a certain area. I need to remember its mixing relative to the end of the array and continue looking for other maxima in other sections. When I've gone through all the elements of the array, I'll use these links to pull out the elements I've found.
There is a sorting called "bubble sorting", the term persistent sorting applies to this sorting (google it), since it is persistent sorting you can apply index sorting instead of sorting values, then you will have the original untouched array in your hands, and the index array in which the data is sorted.
I've got a lot of experience in the field of index sorting, but I've got a lot of experience in the field of index sorting, and I've got a lot of experience in the field of index sorting.
Can I make references to an element of an array? If so, how can I do it?
For example, I have found the maximum element of an array high in a certain area. I need to remember its mixing relative to the end of the array and continue searching for other maxima in other sections. When I've gone through all the elements of the array, I'll use these links to pull out the elements I've found.
If the element is in the form of a class, you can.
If it's just a number, then make an array of similar size, where you will write the indexes in the order they were found.