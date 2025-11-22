Errors, bugs, questions - page 48
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I didn't see that. The indicator always seems to show closing prices.
I meant that it shows everything correctly, but when it works in the tester the values are wrong.
I originally meant that the values on the chart do not match the values in the tester.
ddd06:
THE INDICATOR VALUE ON THE GRAPH DOES NOT MATCH THE VALUE IN THE TESTER
It shouldn't coincide)
For EURUSD, it will be the opening price, and the indicator value will be the closing price.
For GBPUSD the time mismatch is almost guaranteed.
Prints the indicator values and the indicator takes the closing price.
Why is a mismatch guaranteed in the tester but a match on the chart?
Swan:
Buf1 is the closing price of the last EURUSD bar at the time of the first tick+0.26, i.e. opening price+0.26.
First picture - Inducator shows in 2010.07.01 1:20 I2=1.49579
Second picture - Closing price of GBPUSD 1.49579 at 1:48.
The numbers do not come out exactly, by 000000000.1 less or more than exactly 0.25 for example 0.250000000000000001
The numbers don't come out exactly, at 000000000.1 less or more than exactly 0.25 such as 0.250000000000000001
First, a standard request - insert the code correctly.
Secondly, it will be useful to read the article Special Features of Working with Numbers of Type double in MQL4 and the section Real Types (double, float) in MQL5 Documentation.
First picture - Inducator shows in 2010.07.01 1:20 I2=1.49579
The second picture - Close price GBPUSD 1.49579 at 1:48.
I checked the values for the current symbol, it's all the same.
I'm going to modify the indicator and see what will happen.
If I wanted to use the algorithm, I would have to look at the symbol instances.
ThanksSwan!!!
A question to the writing fraternity, not an error or a bug, but a question who can suggest what...
I want to get the name of the pointer inside the class but it doesn't work.
In general, the essence of the matter is that I want string-nameof the graphical object was assigned automatically.
I want to get a string name for it automatically.
When installing graphical object from class method the name should be automatically assigned depending on the cursor.
I don't know how to do it yet, I think we can do it from scratch.
Make your request via servicedesk.
SZY specify the version and bit rate of the terminal
And how would I get the 32 bit version back, work is up)