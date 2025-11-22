Errors, bugs, questions - page 48

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Swan:

I didn't see that. The indicator always seems to show closing prices.

I meant that it shows everything correctly, but when it works in the tester the values are wrong.

I originally meant that the values on the chart do not match the values in the tester.

 

ddd06:

THE INDICATOR VALUE ON THE GRAPH DOES NOT MATCH THE VALUE IN THE TESTER

It shouldn't coincide)

For EURUSD, it will be the opening price, and the indicator value will be the closing price.

For GBPUSD the time mismatch is almost guaranteed.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы - Документация по MQL5
 

Prints the indicator values and the indicator takes the closing price.

Why is a mismatch guaranteed in the tester but a match on the chart?

 
1.

Swan:

Buf1 is the closing price of the last EURUSD bar at the time of the first tick+0.26, i.e. opening price+0.26.

2. In the tester, so far theoretically) it is guaranteed that bars from different symbols with the same date/times will end at the same time. no more...
 

First picture - Inducator shows in 2010.07.01 1:20 I2=1.49579

Second picture - Closing price of GBPUSD 1.49579 at 1:48.

  
for(double i=0;i<0.03;i+=0.0025)
  {
   double k=10000;
   Alert(i*k-MathRound(i*k));
  }

The numbers do not come out exactly, by 000000000.1 less or more than exactly 0.25 for example 0.250000000000000001

 
RomanIgorevi4:

The numbers don't come out exactly, at 000000000.1 less or more than exactly 0.25 such as 0.250000000000000001

First, a standard request - insert the code correctly.

Secondly, it will be useful to read the article Special Features of Working with Numbers of Type double in MQL4 and the section Real Types (double, float) in MQL5 Documentation.

Особенности работы с числами типа double в MQL4 - Статьи по MQL4
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Особенности работы с числами типа double в MQL4 - Статьи по MQL4: примеры использования экспертов, тестирования и оптимизации
 
Swan:

First picture - Inducator shows in 2010.07.01 1:20 I2=1.49579

The second picture - Close price GBPUSD 1.49579 at 1:48.

I checked the values for the current symbol, it's all the same.

I'm going to modify the indicator and see what will happen.

If I wanted to use the algorithm, I would have to look at the symbol instances.

ThanksSwan!!!

 

A question to the writing fraternity, not an error or a bug, but a question who can suggest what...

I want to get the name of the pointer inside the class but it doesn't work.

In general, the essence of the matter is that I want string-nameof the graphical object was assigned automatically.

I want to get a string name for it automatically.

When installing graphical object from class method the name should be automatically assigned depending on the cursor.

I don't know how to do it yet, I think we can do it from scratch.

Документация по MQL5: Графические объекты / ObjectName
Документация по MQL5: Графические объекты / ObjectName
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Графические объекты / ObjectName - Документация по MQL5
 
mql5:

Make your request via servicedesk.

SZY specify the version and bit rate of the terminal

And how would I get the 32 bit version back, work is up)

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