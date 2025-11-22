Errors, bugs, questions - page 46
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Terminal didn't show loss of connection?
if it's a spinning wheel, it doesn't seem to be. (I saw it in the message log, the indicator if there is no data about it). the only thing was exact. 1 server is grey, the other three are green. i wish i had a screenshot ((
message log attached
if it's a spinning wheel, it doesn't seem to be. (I saw it in the message log, the indicator if there is no data about it). the only thing was exact. 1 server is grey, the other three are green. i wish i had a screenshot ((
message log attached
Questions:
1. Are anti-virus(s) or firewalls (including the one built into Windows) in place? What kind of internet connection do you use?
2. was this problem happening before?
3. Which instruments charts were open?
4. What happened at 10:01: - at this time terminal reconnected again, but successfully.
Thanks for the log - now it's clearer what's going on - terminal successfully authenticated and synced before losing connection.
Questions:
1. Do you have antivirus (and) or firewalls (including one built in to Windows)? What kind of internet connection are you using?
2. has this problem been going on before?
3. Which tool graphs were open?
4. What happened at 10:01: - at this time the terminal reconnected again, but successfully.
1. node 32 business version 4.2.40.10 + Windows firewall always on, nothing else. ADSL modem ISP Stream.
2. no, this is the first time
3. 12 charts.
4. afraid to make a mistake but i think that's when i did the update, today the windup patches came out. on node's message i updated them.
There was a connection interruption, the connection was configured so that it restores itself. But there were two events that could have affected the connection
Again. All four servers are down.
And the internet is there, I'm writing this message right now. It's fantastic, if I understand correctly you have them in different parts of the world, and suddenly they're all at once...
Again. All four servers are down.
And the internet is there, I'm writing this message right now. It's fantastic, if I understand correctly you have them in different parts of the world, and suddenly they're all at once...
We apologise.
A problem has arisen with the terminal...
Firstly, a question. Does the procedure and process to start the terminal from the command line (shortcut) - one option and from the editor by F4 differ.
Description of the problem. Run via shortcut, immediately crashed and does not load, reporting a fatal error (note: On one of the charts remained hanging Expert Advisor).
I start the editor and press F4 - everything is loading and working normally. I remove the Expert Advisor hanging on the chart after such a loading.
I try it again with the shortcut. It works amazingly. I hang the EA. Crash!!!!
If I try to start it with F4, then deleting and placing goes without errors.
It works in optimizer and tester.
??????
The experiment showed that this is not the case with every EA. So part of the problem is in the code. But there are questions to the terminal as well.
If the error is in the code, then why in one case everything works, and in the other it crashes.
And then why it crashes without any attempt to explain the reason. I will filter the code now.
The experiment showed that this is not the case with every EA. So part of the problem is in the code. But there are questions to the terminal as well.
If the error is in the code, then why in one case everything works, and in the other it crashes.
And then why it crashes without any attempt to explain the reason. I will filter the code now.
Make your request via servicedesk.
SZY Specify the version and bit rate of the terminal
Make your request via servicedesk.
SZY Specify the version and bit rate of the terminal
Where can I see the bit rate?
I filled out the application.
build 292
In servicedesk found one of my application 17988 not closed.
I spent a long time talking to the respected MetaQuotes and proving to them that they had a glitch, and they told me that there was no glitch.
However, I stuck to my guns, and they advised me to ask the community.
So, we have an indicator and an Expert Advisor that takes values of the indicator.
Start the tester for EURUSD from 01.07.2010 to 02.07.2010 on М1
We look at the log and see that the values of one buffer change, and the other does not.
This lasts for an hour and then the second buffer is alive, but if you look at the values of the indicator it doesn't coincide.
I even tried changing the account and re-pumping the history, but that didn't help.
Here is a link to my terminal in rar 90mbhttp://dl.dropbox.com/u/6290215/MetaTrader%205%201111.rar, everything is set up there
And the indicator with the advisor in the attachment