Errors, bugs, questions - page 44
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Look at how to insert pictures correctly. Check - is there any information on actual volumes on this tool. I don't think there is. That's the whole point.
It's probably about the challenge.
You want to get a margin value for a symbol that is not in the market overview -> hence you can't get any properties for it. Check it yourself.
I definitely have it in the market overview, checked. But the market for this symbol is closed, at least on your server (at least when trying to query it manually, the terminal says so)...
As I understand you can try the script on Alpari server, it seems it allows you to trade on #AA...
Question to the developers - Do we now accrue Swaps (or is it Alpari's initiative not to accrue them)?
I wanted to script a screenshot and then call it up as a picture.
But balalaika screenshots are saved as .gif and picture files should be .bmp hence the question why not give the possibility to call hyphae?
I wanted to make a screenshot by script and then call it as a picture.
But balalaiku screenshots are saved as .gif and picture files should be .bmp hence the question why not allow to call hyphae?
Screenshots are saved as BMP too, at least by cookies (you can try to do the same trick in MQL).
Question in another - Why developers have decided to work with BMP (which often have problems with colours) when loading graphics, and not, say, PNG?
In the tester they are accrued for sure, I checked
What access server are you currently connected to?
Problems again.
I noticed that there is no data coming in, here is the log
CQ 0 SP3ALL (EURUSD,M1) 09:49:54 No data on AUDUSD symbol
FI 0 SP3ALL (EURUSD,M1) 09:49:55 No data on EURAUD symbol
OQ 0 SP3ALL (EURGBP,M1) 09:49:56 No data on EURCHF symbol
LH 0 SP3ALL (EURUSD,M1) 09:49:56 No data for EURCHF symbol
CQ 0 SP3ALL (EURGBP,M1) 09:49:58 No data for EURJPY symbol
HH 0 SP3ALL (EURUSD,M1) 09:49:58 No data on EURJPY symbol
JQ 0 SP3ALL (EURUSD,M1) 09:50:06 No data on GBPJPY symbol
PH 0 SP3ALL (EURGBP,M1) 09:50:07 No data on GBPCHF symbol
Immediately went to look at the access points. Was connected to
Point 1 - it was grey, i.e. stopped and no data coming into the terminal.
Switched to.
Point 2 - manually, the quotes were loaded immediately.
If terminal polls access points every 30 minutes, it turns out that there is a chance to hang for 30 min and not receive quotes, while they're coming...
Please exclude such a situation, terminal should not react to such a situation once every 30 minutes ... or allow us to rescan the network, so we can somehow programmatically do it, no data for over 30 seconds, I run "rescan the network" ...
The thing is that I am currently testing MACD Sample on Alpari demo. Testing has been running since 08/07/2010 on 16 currency pairs. I have already closed 20 trades and swaps are not considered. So, I am wondering what is the reason...
I just ran the 64-bit version of MQ's terminal build 292 and swaps are calculated.
I just ran the 64-bit version of MQ's terminal build 292 and swaps are counted.
So, when I test it, it counts too, but not in the demo, which is the funny thing (and I can't understand why. I think tester should get swaps from symbol settings).
So logically the Alpari server does not count swaps, if I understood correctly?