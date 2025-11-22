Errors, bugs, questions - page 47
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I understand there is a synchronisation problem in the tester
The indicator shows closing prices EURUSD GBPUSD
I understand there is a synchronisation problem in the tester
The indicator shows closing prices EURUSD GBPUSD
My application has been closed four times)
I spent a long time talking to the respected MetaQuotes and proving to them that they had a glitch, and they told me that there was no glitch.
However, I stuck to my position and they advised me to ask the community.
build 292.
Boof1 is the closing price of the last EURUSD bar at the time of the first tick+0.26, i.e. opening price+0.26.
Boof2 - the same closing price of GBPUSD bar at the beginning, the last bar before the start of the test. Then the closing price of the previous bar.
In spite of some wickedness, we can see that there is no waiting for all symbols to be loaded during the test. Data on GBPUSD on the tested area is not immediately available, in the beginning only history period before the test is available.
build 292.
Boof1 will print the closing price of the last EURUSD bar at the time of the first tick+0.26, i.e. opening price+0.26.
Buf2 - the same closing price of GBPUSD bar at the beginning, the last bar before the start of the test. Then the closing price of the previous bar.
1 it is but I'm comparing it to the indicator and it and the EA both have +0.26
2 I've looked and just checked again; the indicator does not agree with the previous bar close price (the 1st one does, the 2nd one does not)
So they stubbornly proved to me that it converges, and I say no
Where's the slippery slope?!
Well I was wrong, started taking screenshots and noticed that both buffers don't match, the first at times the second at all
I used to hit matching areas all the time or has the situation worsened with the new build.
Well I was wrong, started taking screenshots and noticed that both buffers do not match, the first at times the second at all
I used to hit matching areas all the time or has the situation worsened with the new build.
Time 2010.07.01 01:20 buff1-1.48213 buff2-1.49462
Print: buff1-open candle price(01:20) EURUSD+0.26,buff2-open candle price(01:19) GBPUSD.
Of course, it should not coincide with the indicator. And there is no time synchronization in the indicator, i.e. if there is no one bar in the history, then indicator reading for GBPUSD at 01:20 will not be equal to close price at 01:20. This is another matter of curvature.
But taki data on GBPUSD doesn't appear from the start of testing.
And there is no time synchronization in the indicator, i.e. if one bar in the history is missing, the indicator reading for GBPUSD at 01:20 will not equal the closing price at 01:20.
Doesn't it need a check? The metaquotes have promised to take care of synchronization. Moreover, there is still a check for the coincidence of the total amount.
And why if you apply the indicator to the chart, the values are different and they coincide with the opening prices?
Is it necessary to check, as the meta-quotes promised to take care of the synchronisation. Besides, there is still a check for the total amount to be matched.
The absence of a minute bar in quotes is very common and MetaQuotes has hardly promised anything here. The number of bars does not help in any way.
The synchronisation is present during the test, but not from the beginning of the test.
Why then if you apply an indicator to the chart, the values are different and they coincide with the opening prices?