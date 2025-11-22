Errors, bugs, questions - page 1624
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am writing an Expert Advisor calling ex5 indicator. The Expert Advisor works correctly in the strategy tester, but if I run optimization, the agents crash at the end of the run:
If I press close button, after some time agent restarts and takes a new run, then crashes again.
Analysis of the logs didn't give anything:
The error signature is as follows:
I tried to comment out the creation of an indicator handle. The error disappeared and the Expert Advisor performed all runs normally, though in vain.
That is why I am writing here before I sent messages to Service Desk: Maybe there is something special when working with indicators in the strategy tester? Maybe it is necessary to call IndicatorRelease somewhere? If someone knows how to fix it - please write.
I am writing an Expert Advisor calling ex5 indicator. The Expert Advisor in the strategy tester works correctly, but if I run optimization, the agents start to crash at the end of the run:
If I press close button, after some time agent restarts and takes a new run, then crashes again.
Analysis of the logs didn't give anything:
The error signature is as follows:
I tried to comment out the creation of an indicator handle. The error disappeared and the Expert Advisor performed all runs normally, though in vain.
That is why I am writing here before I sent messages to Service Desk: Maybe there is something special when working with indicators in the strategy tester? Maybe it is necessary to call IndicatorRelease somewhere? If someone knows how to fix it - please write.
When will MT4 have the ability to copy a line from the logbook and not get a different coding when pasted:2016.08.03 00:03:36.699 2013.04.26 10:15 Kamikadze_MA_V_04_42_Fibo_05_Regressor_T_K GBPUSD,M15: Magic=111Îrder 322 SELLSTOP not ìîäèèred. Bid (1.5448) less than opening price (1.5498)
When will MT4 have the ability to copy a line from the logbook and not get a different coding when pasted:2016.08.03 00:03:36.699 2013.04.26 10:15 Kamikadze_MA_V_04_42_Fibo_05_Regressor_T_K GBPUSD,M15: Magic=111Îrder 322 SELLSTOP not ìîäèèred. Bid (1.5448) less than opening price (1.5498)
When copying from the logbook, make sure the layout in win is Russian.
Thank you! I always have an English layout by default.
But, why do I have to use all sorts of tricks...
Thank you! I always have an English layout by default.
But, why do I have to use all sorts of tricks...
Use MT5, where everything is in unicode and there are no such problems.
I don't have money for MT5 - I trade cent accounts and the DC is in no hurry to open them for a fiver.
I would like to raise the issue of slow MQL5 compilation once again. About three months ago I tried to raise this issue, but it was not understood, apparently my arguments were not convincing enough. Therefore, I rolled back to the old build (1159), which compiled everything almost instantly (while with new compilers my project compiled in 20 seconds).
And so a week ago I've been trying to switch to a new build. I figured "forget about 20 seconds, I'll bear with it for the sake of new stuff". Of course I had to tweak the code a bit to comply with new conditions, which revealed several bugs of the new compiler (described here).The upshot is that my project has been compiling for 30 seconds already! I don't know if it has to do with the complication of the project or with one more "complication" of the compiler, but it just doesn't fit anymore.
The project contains about 700 Kb of source code, it's an Expert Advisor containing a couple of dozens of mqh. Everything is OOP. People wrote to me earlier that the slowdown is probably caused by large functions. I had a few of them. Well, I've fragmented them into smaller parts and they have no effect.
What's the most astonishing is that this superlong compilation is of no use at all. The speed of the program is the same as with the old compiler, I measured it specifically. That begs only one phrase: "What for?".
I have a strong feeling that there is a bug/malfunction in the compiler because of which it is idly racing through an empty space. How else can I explain the fact that an absolutely empty script with only the OpenStart() { } function compiles over 400 ms!It is unimaginable that it can take so long to compile/optimize an empty script. Well, by adding small functions and classes into it, you can see how rapidly the compilation time grows.
I want to say right away that my hardware is of course far from powerful - Core i5U. But this doesn't prevent my project from compiling in 1-2 seconds on an old compiler. Respectively, the dummy is compiled there in a moment.
I'll also note. The compiler completely lacks not only caching of fragments compiled earlier but even a trivial check to make sure that the source code was identical. I.e. you compile your project and then click the "Compile" button again without making any changes and again wait for the same 30 seconds. How good is that?
I would like to hear comments from MT developers and from forum users working with large projects (is it just me who is concerned about this problem?), how long it takes to compile and on what hardware. We'd like to point out that we are talking about compiling an executable.
400 kBproject code
in mt4 it compiles in 888 msec
the same project in mt5 compiles 4103 ms
Although sometimes some projects with 50Kb code is somehow slow, but it happens once in a while and does not bother me.