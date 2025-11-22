Errors, bugs, questions - page 1624

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I am writing an Expert Advisor calling ex5 indicator. The Expert Advisor works correctly in the strategy tester, but if I run optimization, the agents crash at the end of the run:

If I press close button, after some time agent restarts and takes a new run, then crashes again.

Analysis of the logs didn't give anything:

NR      0       15:51:49.391    Tester  register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
RE      0       15:51:49.412    Tester  Experts\PowerTrender.ex5 on RTS Splice,H1 from 2016.01.01 00:00 to 2016.08.01 00:00
QJ      0       15:51:49.514    Tester  RTS Splice: history data begins from 2007.08.23 00:00
QP      0       15:51:49.514    Tester  complete optimization started
RF      0       15:51:49.514    Tester  size of initial task batch is 10
IS      0       15:51:49.523    Tester  file cache Z:\MetaTrader 5\tester\cache\PowerTrender.RTS Splice.H1.2.xml found
HS      0       15:51:49.523    Tester  file cache contains 18 records
CD      0       15:51:49.544    Core 1  agent process started
GD      0       15:51:49.544    Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
EQ      0       15:51:49.547    Core 2  agent process started
JI      0       15:51:49.547    Core 2  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
NN      0       15:51:49.549    Core 3  agent process started
PJ      0       15:51:49.549    Core 3  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
GK      0       15:51:49.552    Core 4  agent process started
FO      0       15:51:49.552    Core 4  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
OG      0       15:51:49.555    Core 5  agent process started
OS      0       15:51:49.555    Core 5  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3004
CD      0       15:51:49.558    Core 6  agent process started
DD      0       15:51:49.558    Core 6  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3005
OQ      0       15:51:49.560    Core 7  agent process started
QI      0       15:51:49.560    Core 7  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3006
EN      0       15:51:49.563    Core 8  agent process started
QJ      0       15:51:49.563    Core 8  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3008
DK      0       15:51:53.654    Core 5  connected
FR      0       15:51:53.685    Core 5  authorized (agent build 1375)
CH      0       15:51:53.740    Core 5  common synchronization completed
IN      0       15:51:54.152    Core 6  connected
OR      0       15:51:54.154    Core 2  connected
JJ      0       15:51:54.155    Core 6  authorized (agent build 1375)
FN      0       15:51:54.156    Core 7  connected
IO      0       15:51:54.158    Core 2  authorized (agent build 1375)
NI      0       15:51:54.163    Core 1  connected
LS      0       15:51:54.169    Core 7  authorized (agent build 1375)
JK      0       15:51:54.208    Core 6  common synchronization completed
GR      0       15:51:54.210    Core 2  common synchronization completed
HI      0       15:51:54.220    Core 1  authorized (agent build 1375)
QE      0       15:51:54.237    Core 7  common synchronization completed
KL      0       15:51:54.275    Core 1  common synchronization completed
JI      0       15:51:55.202    Core 8  connected
QS      0       15:51:55.205    Core 8  authorized (agent build 1375)
JE      0       15:51:55.223    Core 3  connected
HD      0       15:51:55.249    Core 3  authorized (agent build 1375)
KM      0       15:51:55.259    Core 2  connection closed
FH      0       15:51:55.265    Core 8  common synchronization completed
GP      0       15:51:55.272    Core 1  connection closed
IS      0       15:51:55.276    Core 4  connected
LJ      0       15:51:55.288    Core 4  authorized (agent build 1375)
GP      0       15:51:55.298    Core 3  common synchronization completed
QH      0       15:51:55.334    Core 4  common synchronization completed
KP      0       15:51:55.375    Core 7  connection closed
JO      0       15:51:55.403    Core 6  connection closed
GE      0       15:51:56.045    Core 8  connection closed
CP      0       15:51:56.107    Core 3  connection closed
ON      0       15:51:56.151    Core 4  connection closed
LE      0       15:52:02.092    Core 5  connection closed
CN      0       15:52:11.964    Core 1  agent process started
GJ      0       15:52:11.964    Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
FK      0       15:52:11.966    Core 2  agent process started
IO      0       15:52:11.966    Core 2  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
QH      0       15:52:11.969    Core 6  agent process started
RP      0       15:52:11.969    Core 6  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3005
GE      0       15:52:11.971    Core 7  agent process started
IE      0       15:52:11.971    Core 7  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3006
LQ      0       15:52:12.975    Core 3  agent process started
RI      0       15:52:12.975    Core 3  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
CN      0       15:52:12.979    Core 4  agent process started
JJ      0       15:52:12.979    Core 4  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
RK      0       15:52:12.983    Core 8  agent process started
FO      0       15:52:12.983    Core 8  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3008
GH      0       15:52:15.857    Core 2  connected
MP      0       15:52:15.864    Core 2  authorized (agent build 1375)
JJ      0       15:52:15.914    Core 2  common synchronization completed
EK      0       15:52:16.367    Core 1  connected
RR      0       15:52:16.375    Core 1  authorized (agent build 1375)
DF      0       15:52:16.385    Core 6  connected
LF      0       15:52:16.392    Core 6  authorized (agent build 1375)
LL      0       15:52:16.433    Core 1  common synchronization completed
JG      0       15:52:16.465    Core 6  common synchronization completed
GQ      0       15:52:16.922    Core 8  connected
OH      0       15:52:16.924    Core 8  authorized (agent build 1375)
DL      0       15:52:16.957    Core 7  connected
PQ      0       15:52:16.957    Core 3  connected
GH      0       15:52:16.967    Core 7  authorized (agent build 1375)
RQ      0       15:52:16.968    Core 3  authorized (agent build 1375)
FM      0       15:52:16.975    Core 8  common synchronization completed
LE      0       15:52:17.023    Core 3  common synchronization completed
DL      0       15:52:17.029    Core 7  common synchronization completed
DD      0       15:52:17.530    Core 6  connection closed
PR      0       15:52:17.566    Core 1  connection closed
JD      0       15:52:17.966    Core 4  connected
ID      0       15:52:17.969    Core 4  authorized (agent build 1375)
QM      0       15:52:17.971    Core 8  connection closed
PK      0       15:52:18.010    Core 4  common synchronization completed
EP      0       15:52:18.010    Core 3  connection closed
KO      0       15:52:18.025    Core 7  connection closed
GE      0       15:52:18.503    Core 2  connection closed
HM      0       15:52:18.971    Core 5  agent process started
HM      0       15:52:18.971    Core 5  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3004
OG      0       15:52:19.524    Core 4  connection closed
FP      0       15:52:21.647    Core 5  connected
FI      0       15:52:21.649    Core 5  authorized (agent build 1375)
NE      0       15:52:21.679    Core 5  common synchronization completed
GO      0       15:52:23.410    Core 5  connection closed
MH      0       15:52:33.652    Core 1  agent process started
RP      0       15:52:33.653    Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
KE      0       15:52:33.655    Core 6  agent process started
LE      0       15:52:33.655    Core 6  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3005
PR      0       15:52:33.658    Core 8  agent process started
DF      0       15:52:33.658    Core 8  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3008
HP      0       15:52:33.828    Tester  file cache used 18 times
LG      0       15:52:33.828    Tester  optimization finished, total passes 31
FP      0       15:52:33.828    Statistics      optimization done in 0 minutes 44 seconds
MD      0       15:52:33.828    Statistics      local 13 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)
ER      2       15:52:33.878    Core 1  failed to send stop command
FE      0       15:52:33.878    Core 1  connection closed
HN      2       15:52:33.928    Core 6  failed to send stop command
OH      0       15:52:33.928    Core 6  connection closed
EJ      2       15:52:33.978    Core 8  failed to send stop command
FL      0       15:52:33.978    Core 8  connection closed
DH      0       15:52:33.979    Tester  13 records written to file cache Z:\MetaTrader 5\tester\cache\PowerTrender.RTS Splice.H1.2.xml
EG      3       15:52:33.979    Tester  stopped by user

The error signature is as follows:

Сигнатура проблемы:
  Имя события проблемы: APPCRASH
  Имя приложения:       metatester64.exe
  Версия приложения:    5.0.0.1375
  Отметка времени приложения:   00623 e00
  Имя модуля с ошибкой: StackHash_ef12
  Версия модуля с ошибкой:      6.1.7601.17514
  Отметка времени модуля с ошибкой:     4 ce7c8f9
  Код исключения:       c0000374
  Смещение исключения:  00000000000 c40f2
  Версия ОС:    6.1.7601.2.1.0.256.1
  Код языка:    1049
  Дополнительные сведения 1:    ef12
  Дополнительные сведения 2:    ef1284acb2700557506bfd58d3b2b94d
  Дополнительные сведения 3:    e9c5
  Дополнительные сведения 4:    e9c5ba00b1c29dae6bd463df717d650f

Ознакомьтесь с заявлением о конфиденциальности в Интернете:
  http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=104288&clcid=0x0419

Если заявление о конфиденциальности в Интернете недоступно, ознакомьтесь с его локальным вариантом:
  C:\Windows\system32\ru-RU\erofflps.txt

I tried to comment out the creation of an indicator handle. The error disappeared and the Expert Advisor performed all runs normally, though in vain.

That is why I am writing here before I sent messages to Service Desk: Maybe there is something special when working with indicators in the strategy tester? Maybe it is necessary to call IndicatorRelease somewhere? If someone knows how to fix it - please write.

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

I am writing an Expert Advisor calling ex5 indicator. The Expert Advisor in the strategy tester works correctly, but if I run optimization, the agents start to crash at the end of the run:

If I press close button, after some time agent restarts and takes a new run, then crashes again.

Analysis of the logs didn't give anything:

The error signature is as follows:

I tried to comment out the creation of an indicator handle. The error disappeared and the Expert Advisor performed all runs normally, though in vain.

That is why I am writing here before I sent messages to Service Desk: Maybe there is something special when working with indicators in the strategy tester? Maybe it is necessary to call IndicatorRelease somewhere? If someone knows how to fix it - please write.

Better to servicedesk with all the details, we will figure it out.
 

When will MT4 have the ability to copy a line from the logbook and not get a different coding when pasted:

2016.08.03 00:03:36.699 2013.04.26 10:15 Kamikadze_MA_V_04_42_Fibo_05_Regressor_T_K GBPUSD,M15: Magic=111Îrder 322 SELLSTOP not ìîäèèred. Bid (1.5448) less than opening price (1.5498)

 
-Aleks-:

When will MT4 have the ability to copy a line from the logbook and not get a different coding when pasted:

2016.08.03 00:03:36.699 2013.04.26 10:15 Kamikadze_MA_V_04_42_Fibo_05_Regressor_T_K GBPUSD,M15: Magic=111Îrder 322 SELLSTOP not ìîäèèred. Bid (1.5448) less than opening price (1.5498)

When copying from the logbook, make sure the layout in win is Russian.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
When copying from the logbook, make sure the layout in win is Russian.

Thank you! I always have an English layout by default.

But, why do I have to use all sorts of tricks...

 
-Aleks-:

Thank you! I always have an English layout by default.

But, why do I have to use all sorts of tricks...

Use MT5, where everything is in unicode and there are no such problems.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:
Use MT5, where everything is in unicode and there are no such problems.

I don't have money for MT5 - I trade cent accounts and the DC is in no hurry to open them for a fiver.

 
When doing step-by-step debugging in mt5, when I put a breakpoint, the robot just stops and that's it, further step-by-step debugging doesn't work. If I do debugging on history, then everything is normal. Is it just me, or do I have it all? Seems like it was working fine not long ago.
 

I would like to raise the issue of slow MQL5 compilation once again. About three months ago I tried to raise this issue, but it was not understood, apparently my arguments were not convincing enough. Therefore, I rolled back to the old build (1159), which compiled everything almost instantly (while with new compilers my project compiled in 20 seconds).

And so a week ago I've been trying to switch to a new build. I figured "forget about 20 seconds, I'll bear with it for the sake of new stuff". Of course I had to tweak the code a bit to comply with new conditions, which revealed several bugs of the new compiler (described here).The upshot is that my project has been compiling for 30 seconds already! I don't know if it has to do with the complication of the project or with one more "complication" of the compiler, but it just doesn't fit anymore.

The project contains about 700 Kb of source code, it's an Expert Advisor containing a couple of dozens of mqh. Everything is OOP. People wrote to me earlier that the slowdown is probably caused by large functions. I had a few of them. Well, I've fragmented them into smaller parts and they have no effect.

What's the most astonishing is that this superlong compilation is of no use at all. The speed of the program is the same as with the old compiler, I measured it specifically. That begs only one phrase: "What for?".

I have a strong feeling that there is a bug/malfunction in the compiler because of which it is idly racing through an empty space. How else can I explain the fact that an absolutely empty script with only the OpenStart() { } function compiles over 400 ms!It is unimaginable that it can take so long to compile/optimize an empty script. Well, by adding small functions and classes into it, you can see how rapidly the compilation time grows.

I want to say right away that my hardware is of course far from powerful - Core i5U. But this doesn't prevent my project from compiling in 1-2 seconds on an old compiler. Respectively, the dummy is compiled there in a moment.

I'll also note. The compiler completely lacks not only caching of fragments compiled earlier but even a trivial check to make sure that the source code was identical. I.e. you compile your project and then click the "Compile" button again without making any changes and again wait for the same 30 seconds. How good is that?

I would like to hear comments from MT developers and from forum users working with large projects (is it just me who is concerned about this problem?), how long it takes to compile and on what hardware. We'd like to point out that we are talking about compiling an executable.

 

400 kBproject code

in mt4 it compiles in 888 msec

the same project in mt5 compiles 4103 ms

Although sometimes some projects with 50Kb code is somehow slow, but it happens once in a while and does not bother me.

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