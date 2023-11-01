BMP File Not Loading
Chioma Obunadike:
Hello everyone,
Quick question.
I believe the problem I am experiencing is because I have converted the external image to a bmp file online // I used a free website but will not share the link because I do not think external links are allowed :(
Here is the code and this is the output. However, when I replace the filename with the standard euro.bmp file, it works well.
Can anyone please suggest me how best to convert my png files to bmp or is there any size restriction for the image? Thank you!
theres a Png library actually . But you cannot include pngs so you can use the library to turn png to mq bmp and save it.
PNG
- www.mql5.com
Forget about BMP files like a bad dream. Thanks to this library, you can now use the PNG format, which has a number of advantages, such as being more compact without losing image quality and maintaining transparency.
Lorentzos Roussos #:
theres a Png library actually
thank you. absolute lifesaver
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Hello everyone,
Quick question.
I believe the problem I am experiencing is because I have converted the external image to a bmp file online // I used a free website but will not share the link because I do not think external links are allowed :(
Here is the code and this is the output. However, when I replace the filename with the standard euro.bmp file, it works well.
Can anyone please suggest me how best to convert my png files to bmp or is there any size restriction for the image? Thank you!