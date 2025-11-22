Errors, bugs, questions - page 413
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Then please tell me what will be returned if the function succeeds
and what it will return if it fails, because the documentation doesn't say anything about it...
as I understand 1 is true
0 - false ???????????????
//-----------------------------------------//
Returns the value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program.
intMQL5InfoInteger(
intproperty_id// property identifier
);
Parameters
property_id
[Identifier of the property. Can be one of values of enumeration ENUM_MQL5_INFO_INTEGER.
Returned value
Value of int type.
//---------------------------------------//
In this construction
error of data type mismatch
possible loss of data due to type conversion
Maybe someone knows how to fix it = really ...?
Thank you!
Then please tell me what will be returned if the function succeeds
and what it will return when it fails
The docs don't say anything about"failed" execution MQL5InfoInteger.
To control success use GetLastError
Does anyone know how to fix it = really ...?
to the required type.
I don't know how you're going to bring it in when the developer documentation clearly shows
That long to int will not work as you write: "cast to the required type".
there is nothing in the docs about"failed" execution MQL5InfoInteger.
And to control success use GetLastError
I understand your skeptical optimism,
Thank you for your help, have a nice day.
I don't know how you can cite it if the developers' documentation clearly shows
That long to int will not work as you write: "reduce to the required type".
Like this
It goes something like this.
At last=the first even-breathing real person appeared for
today, thank you ALL works. Good luck!
I can't beat iCustom().
Both in Quartet and now in Fiver, when extracting indicator values in the bars with no signals
iCustom() sometimes displays different artifacts:
The data is extracted as follows:
The value of the variable WorkBar=1 determines the number of the bar, the value of which we are extracting from the buffer.
What could be the problem? You can't use variables?
If you try to extract data from two different buffers in one tick, sometimes you get the following:
I can't beat iCustom().
Both in Quartet and now in Fiver, when extracting indicator values in the bars with no signals
sometimes iCustom() produces different artifacts:
Always explicitly set values for all bars in the indicators. Read the article Indicator by Indicator in MQL5:
You should set a value for each element of the indicator buffer, and if the indicator value for a given bar is not defined (not calculated, according to the algorithm embedded in the indicator), you should explicitly set an empty value for such cases. For example, the indicator buffer value is calculated through the division operation, and at some point it may turn out that the divider is equal to zero.