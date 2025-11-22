Errors, bugs, questions - page 402
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Found that the Comment ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/common/Comment ) function from the body of the indicator outputs a message to the main window.
For example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &Time[],
const double &Open[],
const double &High[],
const double &Low[],
const double &Close[],
const long &TickVolume[],
const long &Volume[],
const int &Spread[])
{
Comment("Test");
.....
In my logic, it should be displayed in its window
Interesting
Again, I'm not in favour of speculation and hoping for the "maybe".
Aquality answer from the developers would be able to solve the question unambiguously .
I'd rather hear an answer to the following question - Should we wait for the parameters in OnTrade() or not?
Of course, if there are still plans for this issue...
At Alpari it has always worked on the Classic and it is written in the terms and conditions.
"Minimum lot 0.1 (step - 0.01) "
Open 0.1 close 0.09 remains 0.01
At Alpari it has always worked on the Classic and it is written in the terms and conditions.
"Minimum lot 0.1 (step - 0.01) "
You open 0.1, you close 0.09, and 0.01 remains.
I am not against this approach. The main thing is that the documentation should explicitly state, for example:
The minimum transaction volume requirement is met only in the absence of an already open position. Otherwise, the transaction volume requirement is only respected in terms of minimum granulation.
At Alpari it has always worked on the Classic and it is written in the terms and conditions.
"Minimum lot 0.1 (step - 0.01) "
Open 0.1 close 0.09 remains 0.01
Hello.
I recently saw on the forum an indicator on Bollinger Bands that colours the bars depending on which deviation has been broken: if upper, the trend is up, if lower, the trend is down.
I cannot find it.
If you know what i mean, please give me the link. Thanks.
I just tried it manually on a real account - it didn't work, "wrong volume".
MT4 or MT5?
I checked with MT5 and it all works, I didn't check with MT4 (most likely it will be difficult to do it manually, I won't say it's not possible - it's a stock system).
MT4 or MT5?
All works in MT5, I haven't checked in MT4 (most likely it will be difficult to do it by hand, I won't say it's not possible - it's a lock system).
In MT4 of course... I wrote that on a real account.
Looked up the name ALPARI and REAL :)
Then it may not work by hand.
Flexibility of interface settings - there is a suggestion to make mt5 more flexible for the user, in terms of settings for displaying symbol names, more specifically - the ability to rename any i.e. not - not gbpusd - but ... - For example - not gbpusd but ... pound," as well as dividing bars such as - currency and down arrow, metals, stocks, what would not have been all in one pile, in the bar-dividing can even add mini icons, such as currency, the sign of a quid or a small green paper, metals - well gold small bars, etc. Approx. such flexibility settings colours, slates and panes available in the platform "Pro Trader", I hope not to sound like advertising, because yours at the text of course easier and better... :)
It would also be nice if you could change the background, under the symbol in the list of symbols, as well as the colour shifft, for example a major highlight a black background and white font, medium, blue and white and totally unimportant, as there are black on white ...
there is news??????