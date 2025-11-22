Errors, bugs, questions - page 400
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I just checked manually and everything is closing fine. I opened buy 0.21 lot and closed sell 0.2 lots, buy 0.01 lot was left in the market even though the minimum was 0.1 lot. I checked it on 4 as well. There are no errors in partial closing there.
...It's absurd that we can't completely close an open position.
Exactly! That's exactly what I'm talking about!
Maybe I'm wrong. Please guide me in the right direction. =)
Is the remaining position of 0.01 lot closed by an opposite trade of the same volume?
I.e. does a sell trade of 0.01 lot go through (of course, completely closing the open position)?
I just checked manually and everything is closing fine. I opened buy 0.21 lot and closed sell 0.2 lots, buy 0.01 lot was left in the market even though the minimum was 0.1 lot. I checked it on Quaternary and there are no errors in partial closing there as well.
On which server did you check?
at the atpari
Yes, the remaining 0.01 volume is closed, at least in manual mode.
Please try the following algorithm:
1. open a long position with a volume of 1.01 lots.
Send a Sell order in 1.0 lot size. 3.
3. submit a sell order in the volume of 0.01 lots.
There is no "close" function/operations in automated trading. The position is only closed by a reverse trade of equal volume (if I understand it correctly).
Please try the following algorithm:
1. open a long position with a volume of 1.01 lots.
Send a Sell order in 1.0 lot size. 3.
3. submit a sell order in the volume of 0.01 lots.
There is no position closing in automated trading. The position is only closed by a reverse trade of equal volume (if I understand it correctly).
Attach your "fish" and, briefly, the wishes. I'll look into it if possible (can't promise quickly).
Thanks for the help. Roche wrote about some offsets, but I still don't understand what to shift. I've put the code in, commented on it. Strategy: draw green arrows below the bars when Tenkan>Kijun and Tenkan and Kijun are above the cloud. Draw red arrows when Tenkan<Kijun and Tenkan and Kijun are below the cloud.
@ sergeev Thanks for the reply, I have no problem with that, the problem is how to properly work with the data that comes from std. library.
I've just checked it manually and it closes great. I opened buy 0.21 lots and closed sell 0.2 lots in the market buy 0.01 lot remained although the minimum was 0.1 lot. I checked it on Quaternary and there are no errors in partial closing there as well.
This is clearly a bug in my opinion (at least the server's configuration is flawed).
The point is that the server in manual mode should not allow trades of less than the minimum volume.
At Alpari the minimum is 0.10. This can be easily seen by running the script SymbolInfoSample of the standard terminal post (it will show a minimum of 0.10 and step 0.01).
And now pay attention (430 build, account just registered at Alpari).
And now someone oblige me how to make a transaction less than the minimum (and this is not a position, namely the transaction volume of 0.01) ...
Additionally, a screenshot of the dialog for making a deal (in my opinion, if the lot is less than 0.10, the transaction should automatically prohibit, but no everything is normal)!
sergey1294
Thanks for the information.
Still a catch then. The minimum order volume requirement is not met.
Is it acceptable when there are no open positions and we try to open a position with 0.01 lot volume in any direction?
Anyway, I would like to hear the developers' explanations. The situation is contradictory.