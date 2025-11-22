Errors, bugs, questions - page 400

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[Deleted]  
sergey1294:
I just checked manually and everything is closing fine. I opened buy 0.21 lot and closed sell 0.2 lots, buy 0.01 lot was left in the market even though the minimum was 0.1 lot. I checked it on 4 as well. There are no errors in partial closing there.
What server and what account type?
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете - Документация по MQL5
[Deleted]  
Valmars:

...It's absurd that we can't completely close an open position.

Exactly! That's exactly what I'm talking about!

Maybe I'm wrong. Please guide me in the right direction. =)

 
voix_kas:

Is the remaining position of 0.01 lot closed by an opposite trade of the same volume?

I.e. does a sell trade of 0.01 lot go through (of course, completely closing the open position)?

Yes, the remaining volume of 0.01 lot is closed, at least in manual mode.
 
sergey1294:
I just checked manually and everything is closing fine. I opened buy 0.21 lot and closed sell 0.2 lots, buy 0.01 lot was left in the market even though the minimum was 0.1 lot. I checked it on Quaternary and there are no errors in partial closing there as well.
On what server did you check?
 
Valmars:
On which server did you check?

at the atpari

Trading history report
Name: Demo USD second
Trading account: 3072893 (USD, Alpari-Demo, demo)
Broker: Alpari NZ Limited
Date: 2011.06.02 00:07













Orders
Opening time Order Symbol Type Volume Price S / L T / P Time State Commentary
2011.06.01 22:543972119EURUSDbuy0.10 / 0.101.43418

2011.06.01 22:54filled
2011.06.01 22:553972122EURUSDbuy0.11 / 0.111.43424

2011.06.01 22:55filled
2011.06.01 22:563972124EURUSDsell0.20 / 0.201.43403

2011.06.01 22:56filled
2011.06.01 22:593972136EURUSDsell0.01 / 0.011.43427

2011.06.01 22:59filled
Deals
Time Deal Symbol Type Direction Volume Price Order Commission Swap Profit Balance Commentary
2010.12.25 13:411412532
balance



0.000.0010 000.0010 000.00
2011.06.01 22:541984790EURUSDbuyin0.101.4341839721190.000.000.0010 000.00
2011.06.01 22:551984792EURUSDbuyin0.111.4342439721220.000.000.0010 000.00
2011.06.01 22:561984794EURUSDsellout0.201.4340339721240.000.00-3.639 996.37
2011.06.01 22:591984806EURUSDsellout0.011.4342739721360.000.000.069 996.43

 0.00 0.00 -3.57 9 996.43

Balance: 9996.43
Free Margin: 9996.43
Credit facilities: 0.00
Margin: 0.00
Floating Profit/Loss: 0.00
Margin Level: 0.00%
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций - Документация по MQL5
[Deleted]  
sergey1294:
Yes, the remaining 0.01 volume is closed, at least in manual mode.

Please try the following algorithm:

1. open a long position with a volume of 1.01 lots.

Send a Sell order in 1.0 lot size. 3.

3. submit a sell order in the volume of 0.01 lots.

There is no "close" function/operations in automated trading. The position is only closed by a reverse trade of equal volume (if I understand it correctly).

 
voix_kas:

Please try the following algorithm:

1. open a long position with a volume of 1.01 lots.

Send a Sell order in 1.0 lot size. 3.

3. submit a sell order in the volume of 0.01 lots.

There is no position closing in automated trading. The position is only closed by a reverse trade of equal volume (if I understand it correctly).

Tried it, manually works exceptionally, programmatically I don't know, I need to write a test script, it will take time
Trading history report
Name: Demo USD second
Trading account: 3072893 (USD, Alpari-Demo, demo)
Broker: Alpari NZ Limited
Date: 2011.06.02 00:19













Orders
Opening time Order Symbol Type Volume Price S / L T / P Time State Commentary
2011.06.01 22:543972119EURUSDbuy0.10 / 0.101.43418

2011.06.01 22:54filled
2011.06.01 22:553972122EURUSDbuy0.11 / 0.111.43424

2011.06.01 22:55filled
2011.06.01 22:563972124EURUSDsell0.20 / 0.201.43403

2011.06.01 22:56filled
2011.06.01 22:593972136EURUSDsell0.01 / 0.011.43427

2011.06.01 22:59filled
2011.06.01 23:183972198EURUSDbuy1.01 / 1.011.43272

2011.06.01 23:18filled
2011.06.01 23:183972200EURUSDsell1.00 / 1.001.43243

2011.06.01 23:18filled
2011.06.01 23:193972201EURUSDsell0.01 / 0.011.43244

2011.06.01 23:19filled
Deals
Time Deal Symbol Type Direction Volume Price Order Commission Swap Profit Balance Commentary
2010.12.25 13:411412532
balance



0.000.0010 000.0010 000.00
2011.06.01 22:541984790EURUSDbuyin0.101.4341839721190.000.000.0010 000.00
2011.06.01 22:551984792EURUSDbuyin0.111.4342439721220.000.000.0010 000.00
2011.06.01 22:561984794EURUSDsellout0.201.4340339721240.000.00-3.639 996.37
2011.06.01 22:591984806EURUSDsellout0.011.4342739721360.000.000.069 996.43
2011.06.01 23:181984864EURUSDbuyin1.011.4327239721980.000.000.009 996.43
2011.06.01 23:181984866EURUSDsellout1.001.4324339722000.000.00-29.009 967.43
2011.06.01 23:191984867EURUSDsellout0.011.4324439722010.000.00-0.289 967.15

 0.00 0.00 -32.85 9 967.15

Balance: 9967.15
Free Margin: 9967.15
Credit facilities: 0.00
Margin: 0.00
Floating Profit/Loss: 0.00
Margin Level: 0.00%
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций - Документация по MQL5
 
uncleVic:
Attach your "fish" and, briefly, the wishes. I'll look into it if possible (can't promise quickly).

Thanks for the help. Roche wrote about some offsets, but I still don't understand what to shift. I've put the code in, commented on it. Strategy: draw green arrows below the bars when Tenkan>Kijun and Tenkan and Kijun are above the cloud. Draw red arrows when Tenkan<Kijun and Tenkan and Kijun are below the cloud.

@ sergeev Thanks for the reply, I have no problem with that, the problem is how to properly work with the data that comes from std. library.

Files:
Ich_2.mq5  5 kb
[Deleted]  
sergey1294:
I've just checked it manually and it closes great. I opened buy 0.21 lots and closed sell 0.2 lots in the market buy 0.01 lot remained although the minimum was 0.1 lot. I checked it on Quaternary and there are no errors in partial closing there as well.

This is clearly a bug in my opinion (at least the server's configuration is flawed).

The point is that the server in manual mode should not allow trades of less than the minimum volume.

At Alpari the minimum is 0.10. This can be easily seen by running the script SymbolInfoSample of the standard terminal post (it will show a minimum of 0.10 and step 0.01).

And now pay attention (430 build, account just registered at Alpari).

Trading account: 3089878 (USD, Alpari-Demo, demo)
Broker: Alpari
Date: 2011.06.02 05:30













Orders
Opening time Order Symbol Type Volume Price S / L T / P Time State Commentary
2011.06.01 23:223972207EURUSDsell0.10 / 0.101.43261

2011.06.01 23:22filled
2011.06.01 23:233972211EURUSDbuy0.01 / 0.011.43303

2011.06.01 23:23filled
Deals
Time Deal Symbol Type Direction Volume Price Order Commission Swap Profit Balance Commentary
2011.06.01 23:191984869
balance



0.000.0064 156.0064 156.00
2011.06.01 23:221984875EURUSDsellin0.101.4326139722070.000.000.0064 156.00
2011.06.01 23:231984879EURUSDbuyout0.011.4330339722110.000.00-0.4264 155.58

 0.00 0.00 -0.42 64 155.58
Trading positions
Time Symbol Type Volume Price S / L T / P Market price Commission Swap Profit Commentary
2011.06.01 23:22EURUSDsell0.091.43261

1.433310.000.00-6.30

 0.00 0.00 -6.30

And now someone oblige me how to make a transaction less than the minimum (and this is not a position, namely the transaction volume of 0.01) ...

Additionally, a screenshot of the dialog for making a deal (in my opinion, if the lot is less than 0.10, the transaction should automatically prohibit, but no everything is normal)!

[Deleted]  

sergey1294

Thanks for the information.

Still a catch then. The minimum order volume requirement is not met.

Is it acceptable when there are no open positions and we try to open a position with 0.01 lot volume in any direction?

Anyway, I would like to hear the developers' explanations. The situation is contradictory.

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