Errors, bugs, questions - page 1800
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these capabilities lie only in asynchronous OrderSend
Please share your bike: a bool function that tells you whether a symbol is ready to trade or not.
I want to use this function to add all currently traded symbols to Market Watch and delete the rest.
A bool function that tells you whether the symbol is ready to trade or not.
There is no artificial modelling! There is the fact of MT5 braking, which casts a shadow over the HFT capabilities voiced by the developers in the articles.
Previously, the developers blamed third parties when they were shown slows on FORTS. Now we can reject third-party reasons - Metaquotes-Demo itself is slowing down.
It's simply immoral to make a complaint about demo servers, especially ones that don't have a broker behind them :-)
The CD was thanked for the brakes found on the platform, as they were able to identify the weaknesses and fix them.
Metaquotes-Demo is the one that is supposed to work like clockwork. And the developers can see all its internal logs.
I think that for the purpose of forming Market Watch all checks except SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED are ineffective
Metaquotes-Demo is full of symbols with no prices, but you can put limiters on them!
Demo for "KRKO" symbol
{
MqlTradeRequest Request = {0};
Request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
Request.symbol = "KRKO";
Request.volume = 1;
Request.price = 1;
Request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT;
Request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_DAY;
MqlTradeResult Result = {0};
OrderSend(Request, Result);
}
Result
Even a margin is charged. OrderCheck returns true also for market requests (OrderSend - requote).
Is this a bug?
OrderCheck returns true also for market requests (OrderSend - requote).
On EURRUB OrderCheck returns true when market is closed.
It is the Metaquotes-Demo that has to work like clockwork. And the developers can see all its internal logs.