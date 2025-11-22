Errors, bugs, questions - page 1800

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Комбинатор:
these capabilities lie only in asynchronous OrderSend
These possibilities lie in how much time MT5 spends on internal matters. In particular, part of HFT marketing is either OrderSend or OrderSendAsync + OnTradeTransaction. But in no way OrderSendAsync only.
 

Please share your bike: a bool function that tells you whether a symbol is ready to trade or not.

I want to use this function to add all currently traded symbols to Market Watch and delete the rest.

 
fxsaber:

A bool function that tells you whether the symbol is ready to trade or not.

I think that all checks except SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED are ineffective for Market Watch formation purposes
 
fxsaber:

There is no artificial modelling! There is the fact of MT5 braking, which casts a shadow over the HFT capabilities voiced by the developers in the articles.

Previously, the developers blamed third parties when they were shown slows on FORTS. Now we can reject third-party reasons - Metaquotes-Demo itself is slowing down.

It is simply immoral to make a complaint about demo-servers, especially those which are not backed by a broker :-)
 
Dennis Kirichenko:
It's simply immoral to make a complaint about demo servers, especially ones that don't have a broker behind them :-)

The CD was thanked for the brakes found on the platform, as they were able to identify the weaknesses and fix them.

Metaquotes-Demo is the one that is supposed to work like clockwork. And the developers can see all its internal logs.

 
A100:
I think that for the purpose of forming Market Watch all checks except SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED are ineffective
This is a different one. If Disabled - 100% ineffective. And ifSYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL - not 100% you can.
 

Metaquotes-Demo is full of symbols with no prices, but you can put limiters on them!

Demo for "KRKO" symbol

void OnStart()
{
  MqlTradeRequest Request = {0};

  Request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
  Request.symbol = "KRKO";
  Request.volume = 1;
  Request.price = 1;
  Request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT;
  Request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_DAY;
  
  MqlTradeResult Result = {0};
  
  OrderSend(Request, Result);
}

Result


Even a margin is charged. OrderCheck returns true also for market requests (OrderSend - requote).

Is this a bug?

 
fxsaber:

OrderCheck returns true also for market requests (OrderSend - requote).

On EURRUB OrderCheck returns true when market is closed.

 
fxsaber:

It is the Metaquotes-Demo that has to work like clockwork. And the developers can see all its internal logs.

Exactly.
 
MultipleSymbolSelect calls will cause the terminal to hang.
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