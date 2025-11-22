Errors, bugs, questions - page 386
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Good day Sergei, the problem is similar WinXP SP3 32, it must be Friday 13 :) build 448
The newly installed program crashes without warning when adding any indicator or trying to change the parameters of an existing one. The old version hasn't been updated for months - works fine, after automatic update it crashes similarly. How can I get rid of this glitch? How can I disable auto update - I'm sick of auto update glitches, when after next update nothing works?
I agree with the previous speakers.
When I try to open window properties (either via menu or F8 button), the terminal silently closes.
build 448
build 448 W XP3 32
I think this is the "best" update of all.
Sorry, we'll try to fix the bug on Monday.
Can you give more information on installed antiviruses (exact versions)?
Sorry, we will try to correct the error on Monday.
Can you give more information on the installed antiviruses (exact versions)?
Same problem. Terminal crashes when adding standard indicators.
Windows XP (32 bit). Kaspersky Internet Security 2010 Version 9.0.0.736 (a.b.c.d.e.f.g) - 448 terminal build crashes when trying to call indicator properties and when adding new indicators to chart
Windows 7 (32 bit) Avira Antivirus Personal - 448 build of terminal works fine, indicators are added, properties are called
I have reproduced the problem with the crash in WinXP. It's not about antiviruses.
We'll look into it and fix it.
Win XP SP2 - same thing.
Antivirus - NOD32. version 2.51.30