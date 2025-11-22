Errors, bugs, questions - page 1795
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2017.02.10 20:35:07.355 Trades '5122740': accepted instant buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37467 (deviation: 100)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.942 Trades '5122740': deal #117181192 buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37392 done (based on order #133565854)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.945 Trades '5122740': order #133565854 buy 1.00 / 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37392 done in 1024.357 ms
Maybe it's time to make a deal with Kaspersky ????
I'm sick of it, the latest build knocks out even if you put it in exceptions....
Torture result Metaquotes-Demo
2017.02.10 20:35:07.355 Trades '5122740': accepted instant buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37467 (deviation: 100)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.942 Trades '5122740': deal #117181192 buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37392 done (based on order #133565854)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.945 Trades '5122740': order #133565854 buy 1.00 / 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37392 done in 1024.357 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:42.796 Trades '5122740': accepted exchange buy 1.00 Si-3.17 at market
2017.02.10 21:32:42.806 Trades '5122740': deal #117193624 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58810 done (based on order #133580668)
2017.02.10 21:32:42.808 Trades '5122740': order #133580668 buy 1.00 / 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58810 done in 81.663 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:42.810 Trades '5122740': modify #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 sl: 0, tp: 0 -> sl: 58710, tp: 58910
2017.02.10 21:32:42.886 Trades '5122740': accepted modify #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 sl: 0, tp: 0 -> sl: 58710, tp: 58910
2017.02.10 21:32:42.888 Trades '5122740': modify #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 -> sl: 58710, tp: 58910 done in 78.188 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:42.888 Trades '5122740': exchange sell 1.00 Si-3.17 at market, close #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 58810
2017.02.10 21:32:43.079 Trades '5122740': accepted exchange sell 1.00 Si-3.17 at market, close #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 58810
2017.02.10 21:32:43.079 Trades '5122740': deal #117193626 sell 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58810 done (based on order #133580670)
2017.02.10 21:32:43.080 Trades '5122740': order #133580670 sell 1.00 / 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58810 done in 192.146 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:43.081 Trades '5122740': buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58713
2017.02.10 21:32:43.221 Trades '5122740': accepted buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58713
2017.02.10 21:32:43.222 Trades '5122740': order #133580671 buy limit 1.00 / 1.00 Si-3.17 at market done in 141.851 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:43.222 Trades '5122740': cancel order #133580671 buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58713
2017.02.10 21:32:43.652 Trades '5122740': accepted cancel order #133580671 buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58713
2017.02.10 21:32:43.653 Trades '5122740': cancel #133580671 buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at market done in 430.484 ms
Compilation error
#define MACRO2( X ) MACRO1 X
void OnStart()
{
Print( MACRO2( "4567" ));
}
Error in execution
QNAN / 0 -> zero divide, and should be
QNAN / 0 = QNAN
Compilation error
void OnStart()
{
A * const a = new A;
A *b1 = dynamic_cast<A*>( a ); //error: cannot convert from const pointer to nonconst pointer
A *b2 = a; //нормально
delete a;
}
Maybe it's time to make a deal with Kaspersky ????
I'm sick of it, the latest build knocks out even if you put it in exceptions....
Clean windup, clean kasper, i put terminal in, kasper cut it out like crazy.
No way to add it to exceptions......
Windows 7 Ultimate (x64 based PC), IE 09.00, Intel Core i7-2700 K @ 3.50 GHz, RAM: 9163 / 16301 Mb, HDD: 1142 / 30000 Mb, GMT+02:00
{
MqlTradeRequest Request = {0};
MqlTradeResult Result = {0};
OrderSend(Request, Result);
Comment(__FUNCTION__);
// ChartRedraw();
}