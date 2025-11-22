Errors, bugs, questions - page 1795

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Torture result Metaquotes-Demo
2017.02.10 20:35:06.920 Trades  '5122740': instant buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37467 (deviation: 100)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.355 Trades  '5122740': accepted instant buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37467 (deviation: 100)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.942 Trades  '5122740': deal #117181192 buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37392 done (based on order #133565854)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.945 Trades  '5122740': order #133565854 buy 1.00 / 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37392 done in 1024.357 ms
Brakes detected!
 

Maybe it's time to make a deal with Kaspersky ????

I'm sick of it, the latest build knocks out even if you put it in exceptions....

 
fxsaber:
Torture result Metaquotes-Demo
2017.02.10 20:35:06.920 Trades  '5122740': instant buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37467 (deviation: 100)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.355 Trades  '5122740': accepted instant buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37467 (deviation: 100)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.942 Trades  '5122740': deal #117181192 buy 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37392 done (based on order #133565854)
2017.02.10 20:35:07.945 Trades  '5122740': order #133565854 buy 1.00 / 1.00 USDNOK at 8.37392 done in 1024.357 ms
Brakes detected!
Looks like the lags aren't hard to fix if you write a competent script. Here's what happens pretty fast at 50ms pings.
2017.02.10 21:32:42.726 Trades  '5122740': exchange buy 1.00 Si-3.17 at market
2017.02.10 21:32:42.796 Trades  '5122740': accepted exchange buy 1.00 Si-3.17 at market
2017.02.10 21:32:42.806 Trades  '5122740': deal #117193624 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58810 done (based on order #133580668)
2017.02.10 21:32:42.808 Trades  '5122740': order #133580668 buy 1.00 / 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58810 done in 81.663 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:42.810 Trades  '5122740': modify #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 sl: 0, tp: 0 -> sl: 58710, tp: 58910
2017.02.10 21:32:42.886 Trades  '5122740': accepted modify #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 sl: 0, tp: 0 -> sl: 58710, tp: 58910
2017.02.10 21:32:42.888 Trades  '5122740': modify #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 -> sl: 58710, tp: 58910 done in 78.188 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:42.888 Trades  '5122740': exchange sell 1.00 Si-3.17 at market, close #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 58810
2017.02.10 21:32:43.079 Trades  '5122740': accepted exchange sell 1.00 Si-3.17 at market, close #133580668 buy 1.00 Si-3.17 58810
2017.02.10 21:32:43.079 Trades  '5122740': deal #117193626 sell 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58810 done (based on order #133580670)
2017.02.10 21:32:43.080 Trades  '5122740': order #133580670 sell 1.00 / 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58810 done in 192.146 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:43.081 Trades  '5122740': buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58713
2017.02.10 21:32:43.221 Trades  '5122740': accepted buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58713
2017.02.10 21:32:43.222 Trades  '5122740': order #133580671 buy limit 1.00 / 1.00 Si-3.17 at market done in 141.851 ms
2017.02.10 21:32:43.222 Trades  '5122740': cancel order #133580671 buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58713
2017.02.10 21:32:43.652 Trades  '5122740': accepted cancel order #133580671 buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at 58713
2017.02.10 21:32:43.653 Trades  '5122740': cancel #133580671 buy limit 1.00 Si-3.17 at market done in 430.484 ms
Mind you, this is Metaquotes-Demo. MT5 can't handle the load for some reason.
 

Compilation error

#define MACRO1  "123"
#define MACRO2( X )             MACRO1 X
void OnStart()
{
        Print( MACRO2( "4567" ));
}
 

Error in execution

QNAN / 0 -> zero divide, and should be

QNAN / 0 = QNAN

 

Compilation error

class A {};
void OnStart()
{
        A * const a = new A;
        A *b1 = dynamic_cast<A*>( a ); //error: cannot convert from const pointer to nonconst pointer
        A *b2 =                   a;   //нормально
        delete a;
}
 
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Maybe it's time to make a deal with Kaspersky ????

I'm sick of it, the latest build knocks out even if you put it in exceptions....

 

Clean windup, clean kasper, i put terminal in, kasper cut it out like crazy.

No way to add it to exceptions......

 
MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1530 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Windows 7 Ultimate (x64 based PC), IE 09.00, Intel Core i7-2700 K  @ 3.50 GHz, RAM: 9163 / 16301 Mb, HDD: 1142 / 30000 Mb, GMT+02:00
Comment does not work
void OnStart()
{
  MqlTradeRequest Request = {0};
  MqlTradeResult Result = {0};
  
  OrderSend(Request, Result);
  
  Comment(__FUNCTION__);
//  ChartRedraw();
}
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