Errors, bugs, questions - page 334
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ha ha ...
accelerate ...
You have to buy the history of the commodity and for a lot of money ... Who will give you so easy ...
1. I know, I know. :)
I remember the MT4 server traded the MICEX symbols.
2. If I wanted a quote archive I would understand where to get it (but it may work only for MT4)...
Make the two "Manual confirmation for experts" ticks at last
What is this feature? What does it do (provide)? Please explain in a few words.
Have not worked with MT4. There are additional checkboxes there. One does not allow the Expert Advisor to trade if the operation is not confirmed by the trader, and the second allows loading the functionality of a particular DLL only after the trader's permission.
Have not worked with MT4. There are additional checkboxes there. One does not allow the Expert Advisor to trade if the operation is not confirmed by the trader
Yes, I am not familiar with MT4. So, Expert Advisors that do not trade independently have been encouraged?
Situations are different, some people need an Expert Advisor to be fully automatic, while others want to be in full control of the process (if possible, and to influence it).
I personally have several times encountered situations when EA has accidentally (or intentionally) got into a pattern and started trading in a different way and in a different place.
There was once a case when I accidentally changed a symbol on the second chart instead of one (there was a standard MAKDi) and it started...
Question: Which parameter (like #property) will indicate the default "Inherit Scale" mode to the indicator
I get the following picture by default
blue average without inheriting the scale.
It is two indicators in one window.
Situations are different,
What is the problem? I downloaded Metatrader 5, I opened a demo account: I enter data, I pressed further, but I got
This is it.
What is the problem? I downloaded Metatrader 5, I opened demo account: I am typing data, but I got
It says.
This was a temporary problem due to an expired SSL site certificate, just fixed it.
Please try again.
No possibility to work with the terminal at all during the weekend... When trying to get CopyRates from other timeframes there are horrible timeouts of 46 seconds each...
No such problems on weekdays