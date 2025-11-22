Errors, bugs, questions - page 339

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sergeev:

but you don't want to check?

I pointed out that the information "could not be found immediately". If you know the answer, tell me where the rule governing this question is set out.
 
Yedelkin:
I pointed out that the information was "not immediately available". If you know the answer, please tell me where the rule governing this issue is set out.

Eh, colleague, if monkeys were looking for a guidebook on how to use a stick, they'd still be monkeys...

don't be lazy, you just have to strain a few fingers and check in the code. It's no harder than digging a trench in winter.

 
sergeev:

Eh, colleague, if monkeys searched for a manual on how to use a stick, they'd still be monkeys...

don't be lazy, just use your fingers and check in the code. It's no harder than digging a trench in winter.

Oh, I see what you mean. It's been a year since I appreciated your dedication to the rule of thumb :) Also, about a year ago, I already explained to you why I prefer to learn the basics (if possible). As for "straining a couple of fingers" - in this case it seems redundant. Because it's enough to strain one brain to understand that the author of this code had no problems with compilation (otherwise his question would be phrased differently) :) My question was whether such a combination of names is acceptable from the point of view of language architecture (structure, idea, etc).

...Since I didn't find any restrictions in reference materials, it turns out that the compiler's work in this case doesn't contradict the basics of the language.

 

I don't know if my keyboard is glitchy or it's a ME bug.

I select a code section press Ctrl+V and instead of replacing the section with information from the clipboard I get a fill-in.

Same thing with basic typing.

I select a fragment, press any key and instead of the key character to replace the selected range of my code will get overwritten.

Example 

table.SecondSize()    // было
postable.SecondSize() // стало
pos                   // хотелось бы
 
Urain:

I don't know if my keyboard is glitchy or it's a ME bug.

I select a piece of code, press Ctrl+V, and instead of replacing it with information from the clipboard, I get extra.

I'm fine.
 
Ah yes, the computer is 32bit.
 
Urain:

I don't know if my keyboard is glitchy or it's a ME bug.

I select a code section press Ctrl+V and instead of replacing the section with information from the clipboard I get a fill-in.

Same thing with basic typing.

I select a fragment, press any key and instead of the key character to replace the selected range of my code will get overwritten.

Example


I have the same problem. Look for the problem ;-)
 
7134956:
I'm fine. Look for the cause ;-)
Thank you for your feedback, it looks like the keyboard is glitchy after all.
 
papaklass:

Why:

535 long dgt = SymbolInfoInteger(smb[number],SYMBOL_DIGITS);

549 if(dgt == 0){
Print("Buy Data == 0. error");
return(false);
}
556 sl = MathMin(mrate[1].high - mrate[1].low,level);

560 Print(" sl =",DoubleToString(sl,dgt));// 1

Print(" sl =",DoubleToString(sl,_Digits);// 2

possible loss of data due to type conversion ChampionShip2010_v6.mq5 560 49 - this refers to the first print.

where smb[number] - currency pair not of the main chart

If I correct long to int in the 535th line, i.e.

535 int dgt = SymbolInfoInteger(smb[number],SYMBOL_DIGITS);

possible loss of data due to type conversion ChampionShip2010_v6.mq5 535 31

What's the problem?

The problem is that SymbolInfoInteger(smb[number],SYMBOL_DIGITS); returns long type, while DoubleToString(sl,dgt) function must pass int type. That's why you should write DoubleToString(sl,(int)dgt))
 

The test results are correct, but the log is not!

---------------------------------------------------------

Here is the code to check the number of lots for 2 pairs

  double vol1 =0.0;
  double vol2 =0.0;
  if(PositionSelect(Symbol1)) vol1=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
  if(PositionSelect(Symbol2)) vol2=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
  Print ("vol1=",vol1,"vol2=",vol1,"vol1<vol2=",vol1<vol2);

But this is what Print is showing.


What kind of miracle is this? There wasn't a single moment where you could see that one was bigger than the other.

On all TFs and no matter what the symbol is.

1...332333334335336337338339340341342343344345346...3193
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