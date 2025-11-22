Errors, bugs, questions - page 164

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sergey1294:
So the tester should automatically load the list of past runs into the "Optimisation results" tab and pick up the optimisation where it left off?
This is roughly what it looks like. The tester first accesses the file cache. If there is a record there that corresponds to the set of parameters being tested, it is used as the result
 
stringo:
tester\cache\<ea_name>.<symbol>.<period>.<mode>.xml
Thank you!
 

There is a code in the EA initialisation:

...
bool   EST;              // EventSetTimer result
...
int OnInit()
  {
   EST = EventSetTimer(3600);
   if (!EST) {
     Comment("Error: EventSetTimer= ", GetLastError());
     Print("Error: EventSetTimer= ", GetLastError());
     
   }

Received error 4102 several times (on different machines). What can this be related to? Build 338, 342.

The same initialisation is used in EA on Championship 2010, no such errors there.

 
Ashes:

There is a code in the EA initialisation:

Received error 4102 several times (on different machines). What can this be related to? Build 338, 342.

The same initialisation is used in EA on Championship 2010, no such errors there.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/962/5782#comment_5782
Запуск индикатора по таймеру
Запуск индикатора по таймеру
  • www.mql5.com
} Как можно либо с генерировать событие Calculate либо вызвать функцию OnCalculate(.
 
Kos:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/962/5782#comment_5782
Thanks. Looks like they never came up with anything instead of checking the readiness of the graph in the code...
 

I've noticed the following inconvenience (or bug) for a while now. I start the optimisation tester and immediately leave the computer. The screen goes out after 5 min (this is how the laptop is set up). I come back, let's say after 30 min. It turns out that the optimization process was idle for all those 30 min. and only after turning on the screen resumes. By the way, earlier on this place the terminal was crashing.

 
Erm955:

I've noticed the following inconvenience (or bug) for a while now. I start the optimisation tester and immediately leave the computer. The screen goes out after 5 min (this is how the laptop is set up). I come back, let's say after 30 min. It turns out that the optimization process was idle for all those 30 min. and only after turning on the screen resumes. By the way, earlier on this place the terminal was crashing.

It looks like the laptop is going into standby/hibernation mode. Switching off the display by itself should have no effect on whether or not programs are running...
 
Ashes:
It looks like the laptop is going into standby/hibernation mode. Turning the display off by itself should have no effect on whether or not programmes are running...

 
Erm955:

"The screen goes out after 5 min. (this is how the laptop is set up)". Is "dim" from the mains after 5 min. different from "switch off" after 5 min.? It doesn't say whether the laptop is in mains or battery mode. Is the power supply stable?

Exotic version: mains problems -> laptop switches to battery -> goes to sleep mode.

 
If the programme stops, it means the operating system is asleep. There is no other way around it.
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