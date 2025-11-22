Errors, bugs, questions - page 335
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No possibility to work with the terminal at all at the weekend... When trying to get CopyRates from other timeframes creepy timeouts of 46 seconds each...
No such problems on weekdays
The problem remains. And the confirmation code email doesn't arrive
The problem remains. And the confirmation code email doesn't arrive
Similarly. What to do?
Rather wait for the problem to be solved - they wrote...
For these cases, take Alpari server or someone else (but there is a spread from the end of 2010).
Rather wait for the problem to be solved - they wrote...
For these cases, take Alpari server or someone else (but there is a spread from the end of 2010)
I tried it on Alpari and Admiral, same thing :(
For those cases, take Alpari server or something else (but there is a spread from the end of 2010)...
They are often behind the developers in terms of the build...
So you can only get the current build from "this" server...
does the EA use order history(positions)?
Tester running time has dropped (2 month test)
from 70-80min to 40-50min and it is simply because the processing of
history of trades / orders took more time and code than just
logging to files! So I replaced all history processing with writing.
The slowdown is certainly felt and visible.
Tester running time has dropped (2 month test)
from 70-80min to 40-50min and it is simply because the processing of
history of trades / orders took more time and code than just
logging to files! So I replaced all history processing with writing.
And the slowdown is of course felt and seen.
I have been running your EA on EURUSD M15 from the beginning of 2011 to the current day in all ticks mode and it hasn't been tested for more than 10 minutes. Probably you have not sent exactly the EA you are writing about here.
Yes maybe I'll have a look at the archive now - and I'll post the EA in the same application!
Thanks - probably got something wrong.