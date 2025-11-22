Errors, bugs, questions - page 3048

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Android MT5.

1) Fibonacci levels are dropping.

  • When adding a new object "Fibonacci Lines", the list of levels is empty and there is no possibility to add new levels or change the colour of lines. Could it be the two-window mode to blame?
  • When applying default levels and fixing/adding custom levels, the object is not shown on some timeframes (M1 in particular).

2) Elliott Waves. Is there a possibility to make a non-overlapping notation of the waves (5th wave of the lower level and the 1st wave of the next level, etc.), one over the other at the place of intersection by seniority (taking into account the timeframe visibility settings)? The tool was intended to be good, but the implementation is lacking.

3) Is there a possibility to add to graphical objects a flag preventing shift of this object through graphical interface (only through changing values in the context menu)? Often they are accidentally selected with a single tap and if not noticed they are either deleted by mistake together with another object, or shifted.

4) Logarithmic scale (for Monthly c 1970 or window width scaled accelerating trend/bubble section) is probably a shame to even ask :)

 
mt5, Build 2982...
When adding a standard indicator from the terminal set to the chart, the error "ex5 loading failed" appears

 
Andrey Dyachenko:
mt5, build 2982...
When adding a standard indicator from the terminal set to a chart, there is an error - "ex5 loading failed"

Try to compile in new build. I just compiled in 2982 and attached it to the chart - no error.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Try to compile in new build. I just compiled in 2982 and attached it to the chart - no error.

I test in new build )...



 
Andrey Dyachenko:

I'm checking in a new one )...



You don't need to check, you need to COLLECT in a NEW BILD.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You don't need to check, you need to COLLECT in the NEW BILD.

As far as I understand, compilation of mql file to ex5 is done automatically when the terminal is started.
Well ok, did it manually through the compiler... The result is the same.

 
Andrey Dyachenko:
As far as I understand, compilation of mql file to ex5 is done automatically when the terminal is started.
Ok, did it manually through the compiler... Result is the same.

Delete all instances from the graphs. Compile. After that, re-draw.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Delete all instances from the graphs. Compile. After that, re-draw.

Vladimir - it's much simpler )... I put a clean terminal, in which a standard set of indicators,
intended for any mt5 terminal, is already PRESCRIBED. Ex5 file - indicator MarketFacilitationIndex.ex5 is compiled at startup...
immediately when you install it ))

Well, ok again )))). Doing as you wrote... Open terminal, clear chart.


Closing terminal. Compile file... Open terminal - put indicator on NINE charts.

 
Andrey Dyachenko:
Vladimir - it's much easier )... I put a clean terminal, which already has a standard set of indicators,
designed for any mt5 terminal. Ex5 file - indicator MarketFacilitationIndex.ex5 is compiled at startup...
immediately when you install it ))

Well, ok again )))). Doing as you wrote... Open terminal, clear chart.


Closing terminal. Compile file... Open terminal - put indicator on a clean chart.

Show properties of system and terminal:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 

I take the file MarketFacilitationIndex.ex5 from the old version of the terminal, replace the one that glitches and everything works...


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