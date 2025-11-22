Errors, bugs, questions - page 2990
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Please help me to understand this.
With the previous version of MT5 the testing on historical data worked correctly, with the latest version of MT5(2842 of 23.03.21) I see a problem with StartIndex() in the Standard library when testing on historical data, while on real data it works fine.
Working with a closed bar ( m_every_tick=false)
SignalMACD.mqh:
When debugging on history, I go into this particular line and get various multi-digit numbers instead of 1 from "m_every_tick?0:1".ExpertBase.mqh:
Until I restart the editor with the terminal I get stably one number, after restart I get a new number, also stably till next restart: 552894800, 655556464, 480217696.
On real data:
On historical data:
The screenshots inserted in the text are lost.
I am attaching them as an attachment.
Please help me to understand.
I assumed that maybe the direction of timeseries has changed, but the correct value of Main indicator line is not returned neither on the 1st index, nor on the index received from StartIndex() function.
I.e. except for strange value of StartIndex(), I don't have correct data from indicator for some reason.
Hello. Classes are not being created correctly in the editor. I select, Create Class, enter a name, press "Done" and it finishes the job.
I looked at the created file, it turned out to be empty. When I try to open it with an editor it also completes. I added properties
and the file opens. Build:2842.
Hello. Classes are not being created correctly in the editor. I select, Create Class, enter a name, press "Done" and it finishes the job.
I looked at the created file, it turned out to be empty. When I try to open it with an editor it also completes the job. I added properties
and the file opens. Build:2842.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Errors, bugs, questions.
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.25 05:10
You may see the answer in the profile branch on the current build:
Hi Vladimir, could you please tell me what I am doing wrong in my example above with StartIndex() on the historical data?
Good day. In the tester on real ticks on all pairs such errors occur. I.e. random ticks are used instead of missing ones? How to fix it? Is it the broker that has missing ticks?
Something with Russian encoding in MT4 terminal on messages / channels. Not configured in any way, neither the system nor other Cyrillic do not want, they give out speckles. It worked before.
Everything is correct on MT5.
All user messages like https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/traveller00/publications/all are filtered based on language. Is this a feature? Why if I select Russian, I don't see user's messages in English? Or do I have to look through all the languages to see all the messages?
Yes, the filter is triggered for the current language (which makes sense).
Yes, the filter is triggered for the current language (which makes sense).
I'm probably behind, but I haven't seen this on any other forum. Under the All Posts button is usually exactly all posts. And if you want to filter somehow, it's done by the usual noticeable filter field. What's the more logical approach here?