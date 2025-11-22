Errors, bugs, questions - page 2983

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JRandomTrader:

SBRF-3.21 or even GOLD-12.21 are quite relevant.

Full name of the futures
(name of the futures instrument)		 Futures contract GOLD-12.21
Futures Ticker
(instrument)		 GDZ1
Futures name
(Futures series)
 GOLD-12.21

This is what I dug up. And I have some doubts that "GOLD-12.21" is what should be displayed in Market Watch and will be the _Symbol in MQL5. I daresay it would be "GDZ1" there.

 
x572intraday:
Full name of the futures
(name of the futures instrument)		 Futures contract GOLD-12.21
Futures Ticker
(instrument)		 GDZ1
Futures name
(Futures series)
 GOLD-12.21

This is what I dug up. And I have some doubts that "GOLD-12.21" is what should be displayed in Market Watch and will be the _Symbol in MQL5. I dare say "GDZ1" will be there.

And what prevents you from looking at the Market Watch?

In the opener it's like this


 
Alexey Viktorov:

What's stopping you from looking in the market overview?

In the opener it's like this


There you go, thank you! MT5? Which broker?

Upd: found it.
 
Andrii Djola:

so it doesn't always return 0, but periodically, what does it depend on?

here's the function: 
int CalculateProfitPoints(const double profit, const double volume)
{
   int res = 0;
   double tickValue = 0;
   if(!SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, tickValue) || tickValue == 0)
   {
      return 0;
   }
   tickValue *= NormalizeDouble(volume, 2);
   res = (int)NormalizeDouble(profit / tickValue, 0);
   return res;
}
 

Hello. I don't know where exactly a newbie should go, so I'll try here...

When I write a simple indicator by the number of open orders in the editor, the following is generated

***

After compilation, it appears in the list of indicators, a separate window appears but nothing is drawn. I read articles "for dummies", just for me, but did not find any answer, or did not understand...

Can you tell me what to do, or a link to literature that you can understand "from scratch"...

 
zurmann:

Hello. I don't know where exactly a newbie should go, so I'll try here...

When I write a simple indicator by the number of open orders in the editor, the following is generated

***

After compilation, it appears in the list of indicators, a separate window appears but nothing is drawn. I read articles "for dummies", just for me, but did not find any answer, or did not understand...

Tell me what to do, or a link to literature that you can understand "from scratch"...

Insert the code correctly: when editing a post, use the button Code

 
It is not always possible to close a window that appears during optimisation, close it after the optimisation has been completed, and the terminal may even crash.
As a result, the windows that do not close will accumulate during multiple optimisations.
 

if when making a trade request do the following

tradeRequest.sl = 0.0;

then the position Stop Loss will be deleted (if it was), but if we need to set the Stop Loss level of a position to 0.0, what should we do? The situation with Take Profit is the same.

we need a separate function that would delete sl and tp levels of positions and orders.

the situation is rare but not impossible.

 
Andrey Dik:

if when making a trade request do the following

tradeRequest.sl = 0.0;

then the position Stop Loss will be deleted (if it was), but if we need to set the Stop Loss level of a position to 0.0, what should we do? The situation with Take Profit is the same.

we need a separate function that would delete sl and tp levels of positions and orders.

the situation is rare but not impossible.

tradeRequest.sl = SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);

i don't?

 
Andrey Dik:

if when making a trade request do the following

tradeRequest.sl = 0.0;

then the position Stop Loss will be deleted (if it was), but if we need to set the Stop Loss level of a position to 0.0, what should we do? The situation with Take Profit is the same.

we need a separate function that would delete sl and tp levels of positions and orders.

the situation is rare but not impossible.

Zero stop levels are clearly missed in the trigger analysis


That's why we should set an indent on a point, for example.

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