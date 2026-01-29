Unable to login to MQL5 from MT4 or Chrome
- How to reset the Metaquotes Id
- issues with downloading a product to my MT4
- Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account.
Just within the last few days I am now not able to login to MQL5 from my MT4 application or even access the website from my computer. The website works perfectly fine from my phone so it does not appear that I have any restrictions on my MQL5 account (nor should I) but trying to access it from my computer makes the website look like a notepad document with rendering issues. Also, when trying to login from MT4, I just get the circle endlessly trying to log in to MQL5 on MT4. Any ideas on why?
Hi, did you resolve this? if so can you please advise.
thanks.
Hi, did you resolve this? if so can you please advise.
thanks.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/445924
Try googling this query:
This user resolved the issue by resetting the password as advised by support (link to reset password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Unable to login to mql5 on mt4
Cyberstock, 2022.09.20 11:29
Many thanks Fernando for the suggestion.
I did a clean install and the issue persisted.
But, the support advised me to reset my MQL5 password. Apparently my password got "corrupted" for some reason, it happens occasionally. I reset the password, used the auto-generated one to log in and it solved the problem. Very awkward. Well, important thing is it works ok.
So, for those having issues with login into your MQL5 account on MT4 terminal, please reset your password, even if you can log in into the MQL5 site.
Thank you to everyone that spent precious time replying and helping me to solve the problem; I appreciate this forum so much!
... Other users solved the problem by following these steps:
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Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account.
Vik A, 2023.09.13 16:22
Not sure of this will help anyone. I struggled with this issued for days and could not find a solutions. Here is what I found and did and it worked:
1. Somehow the MT4 installation from a few brokers add entries in windows Hosts file.
2. These entries cause the Mql5 website and its component getting redirected to the local computer itself.
3. You will notice that you are not able to open https://www.mql5.com website in your browser if the hosts file has been tampered with.
4. Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc on your computer
5. Find hosts file.
6. Open it in notepad or something
7. Look for entries which have something like MQL4 or MQL5
8. If entries are there, make a copy of the hosts file for back up.
9. Now in the original hosts file, remove all rows where you see mql4 or mql5.
10. Save the hosts file.
11. Open browser and see if the https://www.mql5.com website opens properly.
12. If it does, you have resolved the issue. Congratulations!
13. Now restart MT4 and MT5 and login to community tab
14. The issue should be resolved there too.
Hopefully this will save 100s of hours of people looking for solution to this issue.
Enjoy!
This user resolved the issue by resetting the password as advised by support (link to reset password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten):
... Other users solved the problem by following these steps:
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