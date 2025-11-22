Errors, bugs, questions - page 2935

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x572intraday:

It seems to me, from my low bell tower, that the data requested is ready, because it is the latest bar available at the moment. How can it not be ready? If it appears on the chart, it's ready.

No, it could be data from different places or there is no logic.

 

Error in displaying the software logos in the search.

If the logo has been updated, the search shows the old logo


 
Good afternoon! Purchased advisors and indicators are not displayed in the buy menu, I cannot install a new one, I cannot download a demo either
 
Konstantin Semerenko:
Hello! Purchased Expert Advisors and indicators are not displayed in the buy menu, I cannot install a new one, I cannot download demos either

Have you filled in the community tab in the terminal? Attach the log file of the terminal's logbook tab (the entire log file for today)

 
Vladimir Karputov:

So far, the solution is as follows: in the "Navigator" window, right click and "Refresh".

Thank you, that helps. But now there's another problem - in the trade history log, the magician columns are "sliding off". Maybe there is also a way to fix it?

 
Is there any way to get a hold of a graphic object without knowing its full name? By mask or a feature like so-and-so colour or something like that? Or is there some sort of object enumerator on the graphic?
 
x572intraday:
Is there any way to get a hold of a graphic object without knowing its full name? By mask or a feature like so-and-so's colour or something? Or is there some sort of object enumerator on the graphic?

Yes, read the fact sheet

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

Critical error during debugging:

Result:

Latest beta version as of now

Thanks for the message, fixed

  
2021.01.05 14:47:18.306 LiveUpdate      check for beta version
2021.01.05 14:47:18.455 LiveUpdate      new version build 2735 (IDE: 2735, Tester: 2735) is available
2021.01.05 14:47:19.689 Virtual Hosting failed to get list of virtual hosts [1003] (tls - read timeout for 120000 ms)

A line appeared in the log when the update was uploaded.

  
int Arr[1];
Print(Arr[0]);

Result:

-206731416

What is the odd unsettled number? Not found or googled in Help. It doesn't look likeEMPTY_VALUE.

1...292829292930293129322933293429352936293729382939294029412942...3193
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