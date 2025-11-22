Errors, bugs, questions - page 2935
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It seems to me, from my low bell tower, that the data requested is ready, because it is the latest bar available at the moment. How can it not be ready? If it appears on the chart, it's ready.
No, it could be data from different places or there is no logic.
Error in displaying the software logos in the search.
If the logo has been updated, the search shows the old logo
Hello! Purchased Expert Advisors and indicators are not displayed in the buy menu, I cannot install a new one, I cannot download demos either
Have you filled in the community tab in the terminal? Attach the log file of the terminal's logbook tab (the entire log file for today)
So far, the solution is as follows: in the "Navigator" window, right click and "Refresh".
Thank you, that helps. But now there's another problem - in the trade history log, the magician columns are "sliding off". Maybe there is also a way to fix it?
Is there any way to get a hold of a graphic object without knowing its full name? By mask or a feature like so-and-so's colour or something? Or is there some sort of object enumerator on the graphic?
Yes, read the fact sheet
Critical error during debugging:
Result:Latest beta version as of now
Thanks for the message, fixed
A line appeared in the log when the update was uploaded.
Result:
-206731416
What is the odd unsettled number? Not found or googled in Help. It doesn't look likeEMPTY_VALUE.