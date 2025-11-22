Errors, bugs, questions - page 2792

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Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Bild 2513

Account 30966228 on MQ-Demo

Error in summing up the profit?

Why is there an error? It's always counted with the swap.

 
Good afternoon, please help. Optimisation goes up to 500 steps and slows down to almost zero speed. Video with demonstration in another thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/345627
Вечно лагающий MQL5 Cloud
Вечно лагающий MQL5 Cloud
  • 2020.07.01
  • www.mql5.com
Всем привет...
 
Alexey Viktorov:

Why a mistake? It always counted with the swap.

So there has always been an error.

If swap is separate, it should be in a separate column and its amount should be at the bottom (I saw it in some reports).

If swap is taken into account in the profit column, then the amount should be the same.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

So there was always an error.

If swap is separate, it should be in a separate column and its amount should be at the bottom (I've seen it in some reports).

If swap is accounted for in the profit column, then the amount should be the same.

This is in the history separately.

 

I am currently testing a strategy with pending orders. I see that in MT5 they are not visible on the history.

During testing, when the pending order is set, its levels are displayed: open price, sl/tp.

When the pending order is deleted, I do not see where it was on the history.

When the test ends, only the executed orders, i.e. essentially worked positions, are shown with arrows on the chart.

Does anybody know how to make arrows for pending orders visible on the history in the Strategy Tester?

In the terminal settings the option is enabled:


 
TextSetFont This function does not work in both 4 and 5. When trying to set a font from a resource, no errors are returned. I've already tried everything, it doesn't want to output with specified font, everything is written with arial font.
 

Very interesting, why didn't the charts open in the tester with pending orders open?

Build 2513, can be seen in the picture. Testing "Every tick based on real ticks". If the orders are open, there must be no errors in the code. But the charts didn't open for some reason.


 
Alexey Viktorov:

This is in the history separately.

It's about the history of the account. Look at my original hype, it's all there.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

It's all about account history. Look at my original hype, you can see everything.

I didn't even notice it was a gif... I did now, but it's so fast, I don't have time to understand it. Just noticed that you don't have the "Swap" column displayed, which is just in the story counted separately. Or explain in words and figures.

 

I have run into the following problem:

I saved a file with EA parameters on my computer, I load this file into EA on VPS, parameters remain default, on my computer try to load them without any problems. What can be the problem, I have a Russian Win 10 on my VPS, English Win server 2016.

Although the files saved on the VPS, without problems are loaded on my computer.

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Виртуальный хостинг для MetaTrader 5
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