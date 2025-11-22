Errors, bugs, questions - page 2791

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fxsaber:

Thank you, it's a handy implementation!


SZY Pressing CTRL+F in the search field brings up the contents of the clipboard.

2515 - didn't notice that. Example below: first I copy 'm_symbol', then I highlight 'Name' (by double-clicking) and press 'ctrl'+'F' - the search field shows 'Name' - as it should be:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

2515 - I haven't noticed this. Example below: first I copy 'm_symbol', then I highlight 'Name' (by double-clicking) and press 'ctrl'+'F' - the search field shows 'Name' - as it should be:

You need to press CTRL+F without first highlighting the text. 2512 I have.

 
fxsaber:

You have to press CTRL+F without pre-selecting the text. 2512 I have.

In that case the behaviour is correct - you have not highlighted anything, but you have called 'ctrl'+'F' - the editor is trying to read your thoughts.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

In that case the behaviour is correct - you have not highlighted anything, but you have called 'ctrl'+'F' - the editor is trying to read your thoughts.

The common behaviour when you press CTRL+F is to show the last phrase you were looking for. Try it in the browser, for example.

Usually, when you want to search for something in the clipboard, you press CTRL+F and then press CTRL+V.
 
fxsaber:

The common behaviour when pressing CTRL+F is to show the last phrase searched for. Try it in the browser, for example.

Usually, when you want to search something from clipboard, you press CTRL+F and press CTRL+V.

Of course I'm working in the browser - 'ctrl'+'F' produces an empty search box. Regardless of my previous actions. Therefore read above:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Errors, bugs, questions

Vladimir Karputov, 2020.07.02 10:24

In that case, the behaviour is correct - you haven't highlighted anything, but you've called 'ctrl'+'F' - the editor is trying to read your thoughts.


 
I mistakenly connected copying to a demo account, then transferred it to the main account, but on the main account trades are not copied, support does not answer!!!
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

New MetaTrader 5 build 2485: improvements in iCustom and general optimization in MQL5

Alexandr Gavrilin, 2020.07.03 08:07

what are the errors? how is it that you can't find the standard indicators


How is it possible to use standard indicators?

I use iSAR, iMA, iMACD and copy the buffers through CopyBuffer 1 or 2 bars when needed.

And second what is the strange error with the cache.

build 2507 and does not want to update to new versions, does not see new versions



 
Nikolai Vartiuk:
I connected copying to a demo account by mistake, then migrated to the main account, but on the main account trades are not copied, support is not responding!!!

Have you carried out synchronisation and migration? Did you authorise copying for signals in the terminal before these operations?

 
Hello, I cannot change an open order in mt4. This was not the case before and you could set the take profit whenever you wanted. What should I do about it? Maybe I'm writing in the wrong place, please advise me where to do it.
 

Bild 2513

Account 30966228 on MQ-Demo

Profit summation error?

(click to view video)

1...278427852786278727882789279027912792279327942795279627972798...3193
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