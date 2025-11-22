Errors, bugs, questions - page 2793
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I didn't even notice there was a gif... I've looked at it now, but it's so fast, I don't have time to understand it. Just noticed that you don't show the "Swap" column, which is exactly what counts separately in the story. Or explain in words and figures.
Surprised I didn't notice the disabled swaps column myself.
Thank you, issue cleared.
Surprised I didn't notice the disabled swap column myself.
Thank you, issue cleared.
Hooray¡¡¡¡ we won.
The bug is that if the if(...) condition is met, nothing should interrupt the loop
Here is a video
Here is the full script code
The bug is that if the if(...) condition is met, nothing should interrupt the loop
Your code is similar to this
My indicator has started to lose graphical objects for some reason and does not delete them. I use automatic deletion in class destructor. I call it:
ObjectDelete(chartID, name);
As a result, I get a false positive. I call GetLastError() and get error 4101 ("Errory chart identifier"). Suppose. I compare the chartID of the graphical object being deleted with the ChartID() function result and they are absolutely the same. What can be the reason for not deleting an object from the chart and how can I get around it?
My indicator has started to lose graphical objects for some reason and does not delete them. I use automatic deletion in class destructor. I call it:
As a result, I get a false positive. I call GetLastError() and get error 4101 ("Errory chart identifier"). Suppose. I compare the chartID of the graphical object being deleted with the ChartID() function result and they are exactly the same. What can be the reason for not deleting an object from the chart and how can I get around it?
I have similar problems https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page2785#comment_17002122
Maybe the creators will do something about it )
the lack of any feedback here, as if to say, the topic is only needed to vent the negativity of another unpleasant finding )
I think the editor should have suggested meTicket instead of meWrongProperty )
Bild 2530
On the third attachment of the structure, no intelligences appear.
When checking in the EA marketplace, errors occurred with lot calculation.
There are no errors in the tester.
The code is as simple as it gets. How could there be an error in it?
Read articleWhat tests does a trading robot have to pass before it's published in the Market