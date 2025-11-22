Errors, bugs, questions - page 282

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Burgunsky:

Interesting, you don't have one of these?

There was already a question like this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1161/page1/#comment_7851
Справка MQL5 - на 5 языках!
Справка MQL5 - на 5 языках!
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при разработке торговой платформы MetaTrader 5 сразу же начала готовить подробную справку по всем компонентам новой платформы, как для серверов, так и для клиентского терминала.
[Deleted]  

Burgunsky:

Interesting, no such thing?

As far as I know what is highlighted in red remains in MT4.

Now the whole help system is in separate files (good or bad, it's not for me to judge)...


 

And again the problem with reading from a plain text file, but not an array of elements, but a single element (it's a pity there are no examples in the documentation, by the way).

Everything seems to be specified this time (text file, pointer position, file opened successfully and filled), but the result of writing to a text variable is empty!

What can this be related to?

string   filename="equity FileWrite23.txt";
int      handle;


string   StrValue;

void OnInit(){

   handle=FileOpen(filename,FILE_WRITE|FILE_READ|FILE_COMMON|FILE_TXT);
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print("Equity FileWrite - OnInit(): Удалось открыть файл ",filename,".  Ошибка ",GetLastError());
      else
      Print("Equity FileWrite - OnInit(): Не удалось открыть файл ",filename,".  Ошибка ",GetLastError());
   FileSeek(handle,0,SEEK_SET);
   StrValue = FileReadString(handle);
   PrintFormat("Equity FileWrite - OnInit(): StrValue = ",StrValue);
   FileClose(handle);
}
 
DV2010:

And again the problem with reading from a plain text file, but not an array of elements, but a single element (it's a pity there are no examples in the documentation, by the way).

Everything seems to be specified this time (text file, pointer position, file opened successfully and filled), but the result of writing to a text variable is empty!

What can this be related to?

And why PrintFormat and not just Print ?
 
mql5:
Why PrintFormat and not just Print ?
:) Thanks! I did it with normal Print! :)
 

Hello!

In MT5, the "Save as Picture" menu item is occasionally missing from the "File" menu, especially when you need it, you have to use alt+PrtScreen.

 
gisip:

Hello!

In MT5, the "Save as Picture" menu item is occasionally missing from the "File" menu, especially when you need it, you have to use alt+PrtScreen.

Please specify build number, OS and attach screenshot.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала - Документация по MQL5
 

An error appears intermittently when starting the tester:

2011.01.27 18:35:55 Core 1 connect closed

2011.01.27 18:35:54 Tester tester agent failed

2011.01.27 18:35:49 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000

2011.01.27 18:35:49 Core 1 agent process started


It does not show up on next start.

Is it supposed to be like this? And what should I do to not get this error?

 
found on the forums EA and indicator with the extension EXP who knows how to run it on Metatrader
 
Serj_Che:

An error appears intermittently when starting the tester:

2011.01.27 18:35:55 Core 1 connect closed

2011.01.27 18:35:54 Tester tester agent failed


Same thing
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