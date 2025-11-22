Errors, bugs, questions - page 282
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Interesting, you don't have one of these?
Burgunsky:
Interesting, no such thing?
As far as I know what is highlighted in red remains in MT4.
Now the whole help system is in separate files (good or bad, it's not for me to judge)...
And again the problem with reading from a plain text file, but not an array of elements, but a single element (it's a pity there are no examples in the documentation, by the way).
Everything seems to be specified this time (text file, pointer position, file opened successfully and filled), but the result of writing to a text variable is empty!
What can this be related to?
And again the problem with reading from a plain text file, but not an array of elements, but a single element (it's a pity there are no examples in the documentation, by the way).
Everything seems to be specified this time (text file, pointer position, file opened successfully and filled), but the result of writing to a text variable is empty!
What can this be related to?
Why PrintFormat and not just Print ?
Hello!
In MT5, the "Save as Picture" menu item is occasionally missing from the "File" menu, especially when you need it, you have to use alt+PrtScreen.
Hello!
In MT5, the "Save as Picture" menu item is occasionally missing from the "File" menu, especially when you need it, you have to use alt+PrtScreen.
An error appears intermittently when starting the tester:
2011.01.27 18:35:55 Core 1 connect closed
2011.01.27 18:35:54 Tester tester agent failed
2011.01.27 18:35:49 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2011.01.27 18:35:49 Core 1 agent process started
It does not show up on next start.
Is it supposed to be like this? And what should I do to not get this error?
An error appears intermittently when starting the tester:
2011.01.27 18:35:55 Core 1 connect closed
2011.01.27 18:35:54 Tester tester agent failed