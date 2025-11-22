Errors, bugs, questions - page 2698
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The tooltip only gives one ENUM value.
Where can you get more if there are none at all?
And where to get more if there are none at all.
I was guided by the offline help.
ZZZ I saw that there are two InfoString functions. I'll look into it.
Focused on the offline help.
Then SignalBaseGetString
Dear developers. Please pay attention to the following problem.
There is a graphical object. For example a rectangle or a horizontal level. As soon as you change its ZORDER property to 1, the object stops displaying a tooltip, stops being available for editing, and the event of a mouse click on it does not work. No other objects are superimposed on the object.
If we believe the documentation, setting the ZORDER property should not lead to such serious consequences.
MT5, build 2361
How do I display the commission? It is withdrawn but not displayed by MT5
How do I display the commission? It is deducted but not displayed by MT5
In the trade history:
How do I display the commission? It is removed but is not displayed by MT5
Like this
I mean in the Trade tab
I mean in the trade tab
Commissions relate to trades, not positions, and belong to the history list. Have you seen floating commissions anywhere?
Commissions relate to trades, not positions, and belong to the list of history. Have you seen a floating commission anywhere?
In MT4, the commission was taken for both sides when opening a trade and was displayed in the list of trades.
In MT5 it is often charged separately for opening and closing. But why not display at least the first one in the list of positions? New ideology.