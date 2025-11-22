Errors, bugs, questions - page 2697
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Declaring a class inside a function?
Without templates, it works.
MT5(build 2375) bug compilation error when calling a function via its pointer, when an array of pointers to a function is used:
A very ancient bug.
Any advice - in MetaEditor open file windows, where is their list saved to open them later?
From time to time ME opens from scratch, although before that a bunch of files have been opened. Could be due to updates.
I want to manually back up the list, or maybe some other solution?
Any advice - in MetaEditor open file windows, where is their list saved to open them later?
From time to time ME opens from scratch, although before that a bunch of files were open. Could be due to updates.
I want to manually back up the list, or maybe some other solution?
There is a list in the registry, there is a list in the ini file "metaeditor.ini" via ME ==> File - Open Data Folder (Ctrl + Shift + D) ==> Config ==> metaeditor.ini
You're more likely to need the second one.
A very ancient bug.
I remember for sure that once it worked as it should.
I went to check it and added some more variants of calling pointers to a function from their array.
It turns out that everything works when the array of pointers to a function is inside a class and the specific array element is accessed through operator[].
At the same time, if you use an ordinary function to access an element, a compilation error occurs again... It is a miracle...
C++ online(https://onlinegdb.com/BJTFdUDD8)
Correct this, please.
The tooltip gives only one ENUM value.