Errors, bugs, questions - page 2669

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Again-twenty-five...

При соединении с c.mql5.com произошла ошибка. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR

Will it ever be fixed? After all, it falls off several times a day...

 

unknown resource type- what is the reason for this bug? It's the second indicator I can't use like this.

unknown resource type
unknown resource type
  • 2020.03.02
  • www.mql5.com
Всем привет. Использую индикаторы как #resource в ЕА...
 

Dear developers!

They fixed it recently, and again (FORTS, Open, Real, Bild 2340)


 

Is there any way to block chart scrolling when a mouse button is pressed within an open CAppDialog?

Now, for example, if you click on the CButton inside the dialog and keep the mouse button pressed while moving the cursor (often this even happens involuntarily, by a few pixels), the chart starts scrolling.

The library has only one tip for this - the CAppDialog header, which creates a darg object on mouse click and enters drag mode, in which the chart itself remains in place. If you use this technology, you lose the ability to click on a CButton (or any other controller).

Has anyone already solved this problem?

 
Stanislav Korotky:

Is there any way to block chart scrolling when a mouse button is pressed within an open CAppDialog?

Now, for example, if you click on the CButton inside the dialog and keep the mouse button pressed and move the cursor (often this even happens involuntarily, by a few pixels), the chart starts scrolling.

The library has only one tip for this - the CAppDialog header, which creates a darg object on mouse click and enters drag mode, in which the chart itself remains in place. If you use this technology, you lose the ability to click on a CButton (or any other controller).

Maybe someone has already solved this problem?

I used a mouse scroll wheel to write an example for someone and it's exactly blocked scrolling with the wheel. I think you need to edit some of the chart properties

Here are all the exampleshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples

CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL and CHART_FOREGROUND you can try to change it.

 
How do I remove the seller status showing my name? P.s. I am not a seller
 
Bugs in MT5 (build 2361)
The main complaint about the inappropriate output is "deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version".
The current implementation is firing a cannon over a sparrow.
Whether it's relevant or not, the warning is "popping up" at any call of an overloaded template function in a base class, which in certain situations greatly impedes development:

class FakeArgument_A1{
} fake_argument_a1;

class FakeArgument_B1 : public FakeArgument_A1{
} fake_argument_b1;


struct Iterator{
   char data;
};

class Allocator_traits{
public:
   template<typename InputIterator>
   void construct_range(const InputIterator &it, int n, const FakeArgument_A1* = NULL){
      printf("1");
   }
   
   template<typename InputIterator, typename _Tp>
   void construct_range(const InputIterator &it, const int n, const _Tp &value,  const FakeArgument_A1* = NULL){
      printf("2");
   }
   
   template<typename OutputIterator, typename InputIterator>
   void construct_range(const OutputIterator &it, const InputIterator &_first, const InputIterator &_last,  const FakeArgument_A1* = NULL){
      printf("3");
   }
};
   
class Allocator : public Allocator_traits{
public:
#ifdef __cplusplus
   using Allocator_traits::construct_range;
#endif 

   template<typename InputIterator>
   void construct_range(const InputIterator &it, int n,  const FakeArgument_A1* = NULL){
      printf("4");
   }
};


void OnStart(){
   Iterator it = {};
   Allocator alloc;
   
   alloc.construct_range(it, it, it);                          // Compile Error: False Positive Warnings - deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version
   alloc.construct_range<Iterator, Iterator>(it, it, it);      // Compile Error: 'construct_range' - wrong template parameters count    
   alloc.construct_range(it, it, it, (FakeArgument_B1*)NULL);  // Bypass False Positive Warnings - "deprecated behavior" 
   
   
   const int n = 5;
   const int value = 0;
   alloc.construct_range(it, n, value);                         // Compile Error: Ok, should be: 'construct_range' - ambiguous call to overloaded function    
   alloc.construct_range(it, n, value, (FakeArgument_B1*)NULL); // OK. Compile Error: - 'construct_range' - ambiguous call to overloaded function       
}

int main(){
   OnStart();
   return 0;
}

C++ online:https://onlinegdb.com/rkbNuGVSL
 
What protection is there against the subscriber and his copying the signal to his other accounts?
 
There is a misprint in MT5 Reference, MQL5 Reference / Working with DirectX and onhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/directx:

DXContextSetSize

Changes a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()

DXContextSetSize

Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()

Correct value and reference: DXContextGetSize

 
Who has had a takeprofit regression in MT5, how long has the order lived?
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