Errors, bugs, questions - page 2669
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Again-twenty-five...
При соединении с c.mql5.com произошла ошибка. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR
Will it ever be fixed? After all, it falls off several times a day...
unknown resource type- what is the reason for this bug? It's the second indicator I can't use like this.
Dear developers!
They fixed it recently, and again (FORTS, Open, Real, Bild 2340)
Is there any way to block chart scrolling when a mouse button is pressed within an open CAppDialog?
Now, for example, if you click on the CButton inside the dialog and keep the mouse button pressed while moving the cursor (often this even happens involuntarily, by a few pixels), the chart starts scrolling.
The library has only one tip for this - the CAppDialog header, which creates a darg object on mouse click and enters drag mode, in which the chart itself remains in place. If you use this technology, you lose the ability to click on a CButton (or any other controller).
Has anyone already solved this problem?
Is there any way to block chart scrolling when a mouse button is pressed within an open CAppDialog?
Now, for example, if you click on the CButton inside the dialog and keep the mouse button pressed and move the cursor (often this even happens involuntarily, by a few pixels), the chart starts scrolling.
The library has only one tip for this - the CAppDialog header, which creates a darg object on mouse click and enters drag mode, in which the chart itself remains in place. If you use this technology, you lose the ability to click on a CButton (or any other controller).
Maybe someone has already solved this problem?
I used a mouse scroll wheel to write an example for someone and it's exactly blocked scrolling with the wheel. I think you need to edit some of the chart properties
Here are all the exampleshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples
CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL and CHART_FOREGROUND you can try to change it.
The main complaint about the inappropriate output is "deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version".
The current implementation is firing a cannon over a sparrow.
Whether it's relevant or not, the warning is "popping up" at any call of an overloaded template function in a base class, which in certain situations greatly impedes development:
C++ online:https://onlinegdb.com/rkbNuGVSL
DXContextSetSize
Changes a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()
DXContextSetSize
Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate()
Correct value and reference: DXContextGetSize