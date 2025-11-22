Errors, bugs, questions - page 2671
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Guys, I took a job in freelancing. A customer sent me the file at the last minute. It looks like it was decompiled. I want to make sure it's true first before I complain. I'm attaching a piece of code.
One of the functions. All the variables and functions look like this.
Guys, I took a job in freelancing. A customer sent me the file at the last minute. It looks like it was decompiled. I want to make sure it's true first before I complain. I'm attaching a piece of code.
One of the functions. All the variables and functions look like this.
How do I split up with the customer in this case? The breach has been pointed out, but the deal has already been made. Will it be impossible to cancel except through arbitration?
Write to arbitration. I have notified the administration.
Bug MT5(build 2340) uses the same code twice: first pass - successful compilation, second pass - compilation error.
Apparently the problems are related to the template function generator cache.
The error disappears if for the template function "void run(const T &ff)" the transfer by reference is replaced by the transfer by value"void run(const T ff)".
Thanks for the post, fixed
Thanks to the developers for providing namespace functionality.
However, why MT5 (build 2361) completely lacks intellisense support for namespaces, even for global via ::?
At the same time, there is support for intellisense for static class methods, for better or worse.
Therefore, from a user point of view, it is logical to ask: "Why not reuse the code responsible for intellisense in classes to implement intellisense for namespaces?".
The problem is observed for the main project where "mathematical calculations" are performed - there the terminal hangs dead.
The following code can be taken as an example to reproduce:
Running the proposed script again on the same chart, when the first run is still incomplete, occurs without confirmation message.
A hang occurs for a few seconds - there is no "Progress bar..." output, then the terminal output flag is set andSleep is no longer triggered.
For the main project, after a hang for several seconds, the terminal does not develop at all - I have to kill the process.
is it possible to get the pass number from the tester agent?
ZS: or we need a unique identifier from each pass during testing for the file name - I want to save the EA settings during testing to a file, but we need something unique to form a file name with the settings
is it possible to get the pass number from the tester agent?
There is only the data that is in the opt file. The format is available.