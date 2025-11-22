Errors, bugs, questions - page 2662
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I have a tough case - there is no logic available to me.
There is a function with these inputs
So, this Function sometimes outputs a value of 769
If you uncomment the first print
//Print("Rez_Tree_Calc=",Rez," - f"," Vektor_ZZ=",Vektor_ZZ," CalcSell=",CalcSell);
then it gives the correct value.
If you truncate the function by removing just the code which is not activated at the moment the function is called at the moment of error, there is no error as well.
Obviously a compiler error - developers, who to send the full function to, because it does not fit on the forum.
It turns out that adding parentheses has a miraculous effect in solving the problems described above:
That's the only way I write.
// "MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Reports\2020.03.01 03.43.46ExpertName (琼㹤⸱㠰㐹㰷琯㹤琼㹤⼼摴㰾摴ㄾ〮ㄹ㔷⼼摴㰾摴㈾⸹㠰ㄮ‴㈰〺㨰〰ㄮ㐱⼼摴㰾摴ㄾ〮〹㐵⼼摴㰾摴㰾琯㹤琼㹤⼼摴㰾摴㰾琯㹤琼㹤㰰琯㹤琼㹤⼼摴㰾摴㰾琯㹤琼㹤⼼摴㰾摴 - )\"
Please copy this text (taken from the Terminal log) into ME, move the cursor to the end of the line and try deleting characters via the BackSpace key. I have a reproducible bug.
On the animation note the position of the cursor. I press BackSpace and it deletes characters that are far away from the cursor.
ZZY Everything is fine in Notepad, not in ME.Search string: Uluchshenie 012.
Please copy this text (taken from the Terminal log) into ME, move the cursor to the end of the line and try deleting characters via the BackSpace key. I have a reproducible bug.
ZY everything is fine in Notepad, not in ME.
In ME Win10-64 no problem deleted
I think I copied everything, I have the last characters:
ZY: there's a trick in ME, I have a .mql4/mql5 source files of 50 KB, on the forums the same code will take 5-6 KB, I think the trick is in the encoding Unicode-"not Unicode" - I do not remember already, where someone discussed
UPD: ME menu: file - save as - at the bottom of the encoding, I default to Unicode
UPD: ME menu : file - save as - bottom encoding , my default is Unicode
Same at the bottom.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2020.03.01 16:10
I'm trying to open an animation and pay attention to the cursor position. I press BackSpace and delete characters that are far from the cursor.
Please copy this text (taken from the Terminal log) into ME, move the cursor to the end of the line and try deleting characters via the BackSpace key. I have a reproducible bug.
In the animation, note the position of the cursor. I press BackSpace and it deletes characters that are far away from the cursor.
ZY In Notepad it's fine, in ME it's not.Search string: Uluchshenie 012.
Restarting does not help.