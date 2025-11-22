Errors, bugs, questions - page 2616
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I see, i.e. you solve the perennial problem of data exchange between terminals
No. You need to receive data from the Tester from which the Expert Advisor is running. I know how to do this for 90% of the cases.
I need an EA running on the Agent to be able to get the Terminal handle from which it was sent to run in the Agent.
I can't say about Agents. didn't check, but the Terminal handle can be retrieved via PID, as expected:
2019.12.09 21:05:36.259 tst_Wapi (EURUSD,H1) process_id = 9280
2019.12.09 21:05:36.259 tst_Wapi (EURUSD,H1) handle = 2276
Checked the PID in Task Manager and it is the same
I can't say about the agents. I haven't checked, but the terminal handle, as I assumed, can be obtained via PID:
2019.12.09 21:05:36.259 tst_Wapi (EURUSD,H1) process_id = 9280
2019.12.09 21:05:36.259 tst_Wapi (EURUSD,H1) handle = 2276
Checked PID in task manager matches
This code is good for Service, but not for Expert Advisor on Agent.
I can't say about the agents. I haven't checked, but the terminal handle, as I assumed, can be obtained via PID:
2019.12.09 21:05:36.259 tst_Wapi (EURUSD,H1) process_id = 9280
2019.12.09 21:05:36.259 tst_Wapi (EURUSD,H1) handle = 2276
Checked the PID in Task Manager and it is the same
Solved the problem, Thanks.
Here are 2 suggestions.
1- Make an option (button) to stop optimisation and switch to forward optimisation.
That is, it was supposed to be a quick calculator. But it counts and counts. And I am interested in forward as well, I have to wait.
Sometimes I need to count a little longer, and sometimes I need to make it brief.
I need 2 buttons - prolong optimization and stop optimization, with a switch to forward.
2- The toolbars have slid down into 2 tiers again! My daughter was little, she once said "sliding and sliding - sliding!"...)
Here too, the panels keep sliding in and out of the 2nd row. Already sick of moving them backwards (into the same row). Get it fixed already! How much space is being wasted!
Please check the following bug for yourself. The application has a special minimalist indicator whose only task is to read the status of the "capslock" key. It is displayed in the log and in the comment.
The sequence of actions is as follows.
What's the miracle? When restarting by compilation some environment variables are not cleaned or something else?
Please check the following bug for yourself. The application has a special minimalist indicator whose only task is to read the status of the "capslock" key. It is displayed in the log and in the comment.
The sequence of actions is as follows.
What's the miracle? When restarting by compilation some environment variables are not cleaned or something else?
And if so?
How about this?
What does this have to do with it? I don't create an indicator from MQL code. It's hinged on the chart manually. I need it so that in the process of development, when recompilation of programs occurs frequently, they don't lose their functionality due to errors with saved context/system environment. Right now, after recompiling, I have to uninstall and re-install an inductor to get it to pick up the current state of the keyboard.
When rebooting on compile, are some environment variables not cleared or something?
Yes, this is a bug. Indicator or EA - doesn't make any difference.