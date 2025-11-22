Errors, bugs, questions - page 2470
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So it's not in seconds...
That's what the language description should be about in the first place.
Not in articles that you have to search for. The last thing you should look for on the forum is this.
Otherwise, it turns out: I look in a book, but I see a fig...
Why would this be the case?
I have found out today that the minimum volume in the tool specification is 100 and the step is also 100. However, it does not open positions with"Invalid volume" error. If I set 0.01, buttons are inactive.
Replaced the version with a "younger" version.
no change.
Then replaced it with the release version.
And here is the result.
Why is it happening only to one company? If it were widespread, the problem would have been solved long ago.
What direction should I send to the support of the company?
Added: It is very strange that build 2025 build works fine on a cent account of the same company. All tool parameters are as they should be.
You may trade on cent. I figured it out myself... ...but I want more.
Thank you for your message.
It's a rudiment, we'll fix it.
@Ilyas, there is a similar problem with NonPOD struct.
Problem in global namespace declaration area withintypedef functionality
Compilation error on repeated use of the same function signature within typedef:
MT5 (build 2057)
Bug with "prohibition" to reuse the same signature within typedef:
And I havean essentially similarscript from over 2 years ago giving a 2056x32 result: EX5 loading failed
Does anyone know how, apart from waiting for a new build with namespace support for classes, to bypass this restriction:
Compile
it is possible (and will even work), but no more than that: then, let's say, you cannot write
so don't write how
Compile so don't write how
No, it hardly works, but it does...
The bool type got lost in the typedef in the example.
we will have to declare the use of each type separately via macros, and then use macros to get the name of the generated classes to create a class object...
Explain why when I createCChartObjectLabel I am not deleting objects in indicator when deinitializing in this code:
when switching TF I get journal entry: 2019.05.23 09:49:02.044 tstlabel EURUSD,M30: 2 objects of type CChartObjectLabel left
if uncommented in OnInit() the creation of text labels (CChartObjectLabel), then everything will work correctly
I pass a pointer to theCreateLabel() function, butI can'tdelete it later inOnDeinit()