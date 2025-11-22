Errors, bugs, questions - page 2463
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The terminal may simply not display some part of the Expert Advisor's logs, without informing the user about that.
These logs are in the log file - everything is OK there.
I use MT4 more often than MT5, there was always the same problem - in the log part of the prints the terminal can swallow, but in the file everything will be recorded, I usually add a pause of just over 100 ms when debugging the prints, i.e.
it always works correctly in MT4
I use MT4 more often than MT5, there was always the same problem - in the log part of the prints the terminal can swallow, but in the file everything will be recorded, I usually when debugging if I write prints I add a pause of a little more than 100 ms, i.e.
in MT4 it always works correctly.
The problem is not swallowing multiple lines, the problem is swallowing specifically one line, number 395.
There are lines before and after...
Most probably there is something wrong with the log queue object in MT terminal.
Perhaps, when the number of messages in the queue reaches a limit, for example, 395, memory is reallocated and then copied, but one message is lost.
Thanks for the idea of adding Sleep,
however Sleep doesn't guarantee that now it's not the 395th entry from the logs that will be lost, but some random entry, e.g. 964th or 845th.
However, Sleep does not guarantee that not the 395th entry from the logs will be missing, but some random entry, for example the 964th or 845th.
On MT4 it is guaranteed to work, and Sleep() should be more than 100ms - I suspect this is enough for the terminal to process the message queue
Hello all. After another run of the owl in the MT5 tester I got this chart.
And this was not the case before. I looked in the log and saw this:
For unknown reasons the test stops at the end of 2011, and then it initializes again and continues. At the same time, if the visualization is enabled, it is interrupted. If I start the test for example from 2009, this does not happen. I rebooted the terminal and cleared the logs and history. This is the first time I've encountered this.
Strategy tester runs 450,750 processes "metatester64.exe".
A bit excessive "attention" for 8 logical processors.
A message has been created with 2 images inserted using Ctrl + V.
Then user can edit a message and replace one of the pictures with a new one with Ctrl + V.
Result: even though new image(s) were inserted, the old image(s) or a combination of both still remain after the upgrade.
Hello all. After another run of the owl in the MT5 tester I got this chart.
Of course it wasn't there before. I looked at the log and saw this:
For unknown reasons the test stops at the end of 2011, and then it initializes again and continues. At the same time, if the visualization is enabled, it is interrupted. If I start the test for example from 2009, this does not happen. I rebooted the terminal and cleared the logs and history. This is the first time I have encountered this.
Strategy tester, empty EA, one optimisable parameter int, start 1, end 2, step 1.
But for some reason infinite number of passes > 900pc and self-growth in the process...
That's probably the reason:
2019.05.17 02:57:53.791 TestMe (EURUSD,H4) 2018.03.01 03:00:01 zero divide in 'common.mqh' (372,12) 2019.05.17 02:57:53.791 Tester OnInit critical error
MT5 (build 2045)
Strategy tester, empty EA, one optimisable parameter int, start 1, end 2, step 1.
But for some reason infinite number of passes > 900pc and self-growth in the process...
That's probably the reason:
Are you sure you have Build 2045 ? The last downloaded beta is 2044.
MetaTester5 (build 2045)
1) Added agent (1 piece).
2) Clicked Uninstall for the agent.
The actual removal of the service only happens when closing MetaTester5.
Was it like this before?
Is this a planned behavior?