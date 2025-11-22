Errors, bugs, questions - page 2462
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello. The MT5 mobile version is not connecting to my Alpari broker. What is the problem? Will it be fixed at some point?
Here.
The same is written inStringToShortArray:
However, this does not prevent it from adequately handling NULL characters in string.
ShortArrayToString( array, start, count ) worksincorrectly: terminal 0 is not any 0, only the one at the end. In this case end or not end can be determined based on ArraySize( array ). At least if count is set explicitly, the resulting string must be not shorter than min( count, ArraySize( array ))
And StringToShortArray( text, array, start, count ) works correctly: the terminal 0 is the one at the end. And the end is determined based on StringLen( text )
Here.
This is just some of the feedback on the mobile version of MT5.
This is the Alpari forum
Don't you know anything about it?
when running the script
error
What's the reason?
If you change the file name
no error
when running the script
error
What's the reason?
If you change the file name
no error
The file name is the problem.
Prohibited operation of "executable" files (exe, msi, bat, ...).
The file name is the problem.
The creation of "executable" files (exe, msi, bat, ...) is forbidden.
Yes, indeed it is. I couldn't find anything in the help about that.
It may be irrelevant, but strictly speaking in the error message at compilation
void A::operator=(const A&) here (where the arrow is) is unnecessary (the more so because it is generated the same way by default)
Initially 100% core load appears, but ME works fine - you can even run code debugging in MT.
However, if you try to switch to another tab with source code - ME hangs completely (need to kill process), and new tab window still won't open (hangs in half-open state).
If I don't switch to a new tab, just close ME, the process won't close, but will become a child process of MT and will continue to load 100% of kernel.
The problem arises on plain site, just during code development (small project, 8 files <3K lines in total), ME code intellisense crashes presumably.
ME crashes on start-up. It is impossible to run the ME without first editing the code in another editor.
If necessary, the source code will be provided to the developers in 5-7 days.
The problem arose with the string:
if(Something must be wrong with counting unclosed parentheses.
In the terminal some part of the Expert Advisor's logs may simply not be displayed, without notifying the user about it.
The logs are in the log file - everything is OK there.
Somehow the log queue somehow displays record with number 395, all records before and after this number are displayed in МТ log.
Thus test #395 always fails.