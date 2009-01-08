Multiple Installs - PLEASE HELP....

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Hi. i have searched through the posts, but I still cant figure out where I went wrong.


I have Vista x64 Ultimate, 8GB RAM, 1.5TB HD.


I am running 5 MetaTraders at the same time, all installed in different directories.


I get a crash, and then this on a BSOD:


'systemt_service_exception'


Then I get this on one of my stations:


There has been a critical error

Time : 2009.01.07 14:28

Program : Client Terminal

Version : 4.00 (build: 220, 7 Nov 2008)

OS : Windows Vista Professional 6.0 Service Pack 1 (Build 6001)

Processors : 2 x X86 (level 15)

Memory : 4194303/4194303 kb

Exception : C0000005

Address : 10034FEA

Access Type : read

Access Addr : 10034FEA


Registers : EAX=10034FEA CS=0023 EIP=10034FEA EFLGS=00010206

: EBX=00000000 SS=002b ESP=0017FB18 EBP=0017FB40

: ECX=00390D58 DS=002b ESI=10034FEA FS=0053

: EDX=00000000 ES=002b EDI=00000000 GS=002b


Stack Trace : 757B8962 757B8AAD 757B9100 73F768A4

: 73F49B7B 00562DE8 00000000 00000000

: 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000

: 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000


Modules :

1 : 00400000 004F6000 c:\program files (x86)\mig 3789\terminal.exe

2 : 16080000 00025000 c:\program files (x86)\bonjour\mdnsnsp.dll

3 : 70A70000 000BB000 c:\windows\system32\propsys.dll

4 : 717E0000 00030000 c:\windows\system32\mlang.dll

5 : 71840000 00044000 c:\windows\syswow64\schannel.dll

6 : 71AA0000 005CE000 c:\windows\syswow64\ieframe.dll

7 : 72070000 0004A000 c:\windows\system32\rasapi32.dll

8 : 720D0000 00031000 c:\windows\system32\tapi32.dll

9 : 724F0000 00066000 c:\windows\system32\audioeng.dll

10 : 72560000 0000B000 c:\windows\system32\msimtf.dll

11 : 725D0000 00065000 c:\windows\system32\odbc32.dll

...and a lot more

Any Help would be GREATLY appreciated.

Thanks.





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