Multiple Installs - PLEASE HELP....
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Hi. i have searched through the posts, but I still cant figure out where I went wrong.
I have Vista x64 Ultimate, 8GB RAM, 1.5TB HD.
I am running 5 MetaTraders at the same time, all installed in different directories.
I get a crash, and then this on a BSOD:
'systemt_service_exception'
Then I get this on one of my stations:
There has been a critical error
Time : 2009.01.07 14:28
Program : Client Terminal
Version : 4.00 (build: 220, 7 Nov 2008)
OS : Windows Vista Professional 6.0 Service Pack 1 (Build 6001)
Processors : 2 x X86 (level 15)
Memory : 4194303/4194303 kb
Exception : C0000005
Address : 10034FEA
Access Type : read
Access Addr : 10034FEA
Registers : EAX=10034FEA CS=0023 EIP=10034FEA EFLGS=00010206
: EBX=00000000 SS=002b ESP=0017FB18 EBP=0017FB40
: ECX=00390D58 DS=002b ESI=10034FEA FS=0053
: EDX=00000000 ES=002b EDI=00000000 GS=002b
Stack Trace : 757B8962 757B8AAD 757B9100 73F768A4
: 73F49B7B 00562DE8 00000000 00000000
: 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000
: 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000
Modules :
1 : 00400000 004F6000 c:\program files (x86)\mig 3789\terminal.exe
2 : 16080000 00025000 c:\program files (x86)\bonjour\mdnsnsp.dll
3 : 70A70000 000BB000 c:\windows\system32\propsys.dll
4 : 717E0000 00030000 c:\windows\system32\mlang.dll
5 : 71840000 00044000 c:\windows\syswow64\schannel.dll
6 : 71AA0000 005CE000 c:\windows\syswow64\ieframe.dll
7 : 72070000 0004A000 c:\windows\system32\rasapi32.dll
8 : 720D0000 00031000 c:\windows\system32\tapi32.dll
9 : 724F0000 00066000 c:\windows\system32\audioeng.dll
10 : 72560000 0000B000 c:\windows\system32\msimtf.dll
11 : 725D0000 00065000 c:\windows\system32\odbc32.dll
...and a lot more
Any Help would be GREATLY appreciated.
Thanks.