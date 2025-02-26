403 - Forbidden: Access is denied. How to fixed this?

403 - Forbidden: Access is denied.

You do not have permission to view this directory or page using the credentials that you supplied.

Why I can't access MQL5.COM from my browser.. 

I need to used vpn to access mql5.com..

Anyone know how to solve this problem?

 
I had the same problem today.
In the message about the reason at the top of the page, this message is: Ban until 2029.04.16 (.)

And then this message also disappeared. But I cannot enter for a long time. Throws to the 403 error page!
 
If it is fake autoban by IP (more detailed explanation is on post ) so you need to change IP (re-start your router and computer in case you are on dynamic IP).
 
Hello Mr.Golubev,
Re-started Router, didnt help. What shall I do?

С уважением ;)
 
Wait, after a few hours it will be self-resolved, this is a temporary IP ban.

 
If you are on dynamic IP (most of internet users are having dynamic IP; because static IP costs money from internet provider), and if you can not go to the forum (or you can go to the forum but having the message on the top of the page - "Ban until ...") so this procedure helps.

I was banned (fake ban by IP) two times, and that is why I know what to do in this case:
switch the router and computer off ("close" router and "close" computer), wait for 1 minute, after that - switch everything off once again.
IP address will be changed, and everything will be fine.

 
Thanks for answer, Mr.Golubev. 
I do not have „ban until“ and i also don’t have Dynamic IP. 
Anyway will try re-start Router and turn off the PC. 
Will reply here. 
 

Well.
I went to the Market https://www.mql5.com/en/market - My Products, and get error:

I restarted the router, and everything is fine now:

I got same arror on Phone also (not WiFi).

So i could not open forum to reply here.

Opened VPN.

Re-start Router didnt help.

Internet-Provider told my IP is not dynamic and it cant be changed.

What shall i do now?

Thanks in advance, Mr.Golubev!

 
wait - it should be solved (people already complained in Russian forum here).
 
thank you, will wait

have a nice day, Mr.Golubev!

