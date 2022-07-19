In Metatrader 5, I would like to see the time scale on my charts
Just found the solution myself, right click chart > Properties > Colors THEN background and foreground must be of different colors.
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Hello,
When opening MT5, here is what I see:
As you can see, there is the time steps are not specified on the x-coordinates. I would like to have something as in TradingView, see below:
Any idea ?
Thank you